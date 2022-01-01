Donatien CARRATIER

-
INFINE DESIGN
- MANAGING DIRECTOR
2009 - 2011
Managing the growth and business development of infine design Ltd..
Manage client account and participate on the design directions of clients projects.
Manage major projects in, China, France, Pakistan, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and Zimbabwe. Collaborating with famous brands as St Regis, The Sukhothai hotel, Microsoft, HSBC, Crown Plaza or JW Marriott, St Regis amongst others, Donatien is trusted for his creativity and his sense of innovation.
-
INFINE DESIGN
- MANAGING DIRECTOR, Founder
2008 - 2011
Founder , infinedesign Bangkok, Thailand
• Manager of Design and administration, estimations & suppliers, human resources, marketing and others services in order to support the stated objectives and strategies of the company.
• St Regis, Mockup apartment 400 sqm, Bangkok, Thailand
• Mr. Heineke Minor owner Group, Penthouse at St Regis 700 sqm, Bangkok, Thailand.
• Mr. Sung, JobDb owner Group, Appartment at St Regis 300 sqm, Bangkok, Thailand.
• Spa 3000 sqm at Sanya China.
• Marquise jewelery Shop, 300 sqm at Ulaan Batoor Mongolia.
• Alliance Francaise 200 sqm at beijing, China.
• Canadoil office, 3000 sqm, Bangkok, Thailand
-
CANADOIL
- Head of Human Resource Department
2008 - 2010
Head of Human Resource Department for Canadoil Group Thailand.
Number of employee: 1500 at factory, 70 at office.
• Establish and implement Human Resource policy in accordance with vision of the Management Board.
• Partake in Group strategy development and implementation
• Provide general operations support for the company
RELATED TASK:
Corporate Management
• Define the core values of the group and ensure the communications and assimilation of the Core Values in the entire group.
• Provide education on the Core Values so as to ensure they are adhered to all levels.
• Manage payrolls, benefits and welfare of the operations. Ensure the business of the Group can be carried out at all times with appropriate Human Resources.
• Establish all programs for human resource management, including (but not restricted to): performance management & evaluation plan, resource planning, development, training and recruitment.
• Ensure and verify policies for work performance of key employees and conduct their performance evaluations
• Manage the Human Resources of the company in a way that suits best the objectives and interests of the company and the well-being of the employees in accordance to respect the Core Values.
• Ensure that organization charts, job description, and responsibility matrix exist of the entire Group. Furthermore ensure that these are continually updated to reflect the current need of the operating environment of the Group.
• Asses the competencies required by each job functions.
• Asses each individual’s competencies end ensure that a best fit of competencies required by the function and those (possessed) by the individual are achieved.
• Continuously identify opportunities for individual’s competencies enhancement and provide the required training, education, investment from Human Resources to achieve the company growth.
• Prepare and update Employee Handbook and code of conduct.
• Evaluate staff in probation period with Department Head
Administration
• Advise and make recommendation to the Board regarding the Group’s operations, strategy and mission.
• Provide and maintain adequate working environment conditions for all levels of Human Resources consonant with the mission of each department so as to enhance the opportunity of achieving the Group’s vision
• Directly manage all the affaires, staffing, budgets and the operations of the corporate human Resources department and through it the operation, budget, staffing, and achieving of the target of all Human Resources departments of the Group.
-
DWP
- Design Director
2007 - 2008
Design Director - dwp, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
• Manages a team of over 50 designers, estimators and CAD operators
• Advises, assigns, supervises, approves, and authorizes all design works for the interior design studio comprised of 4 teams – corporate office, residential, hospitality and Banking.
• Directs studio administration, estimations & suppliers, human resources, marketing and others services in order to support the stated objectives and strategies of the Managing Director and to the CEO.
Corporate Office
• Microsoft, 564 sqm, HCMC, Vietnam, Design competition
• ACE Life, 300 sqm, HCMC, Vietnam
• Pricewaterhouse Coopers, 1000 sqm, Hanoi, Vietnam
• Kronenbourg, 400 sqm, HCMC, Vietnam
• NOKIA, 345 sqm, HCMC, Vietnam
Residential
• UCM's Residence, 600 sqm, Bangkok, Thailand
• Sansir S8 Hive Taskin Condominium, 200 sqm, Bangkok, Thailand
• Jomtien Condominim, 60 storeys, 100 000 sqm, Pattaya , Thailand
• Crescent Bay Lot 5 Apartments, 15 typicals, Karachi, Pakistan
• EverRich Apartments, 40 storeys,. HCMC, Vietnam
Hospitality
• Sukhothai, mockup room, Bangkok, Thailand
• Marriott Courtyard, 250 rooms, Phuket, Thailand
• J.W Mariott, restaurants, 2500 sqm, Hanoi, Vietnam
Banking
• HSBC Branch Hanoi, 1100 sqm, Hanoi, Vietnam
• ANZ Joinery, Hanoi, Vietnam
-
TOHU BOHU
- MANAGING DIRECTOR
2003 - 2006
Manager - TOHU BOHU, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
• Factory manufacturing wooden decorative items
• Manager of a team of 200 employees, supervision of different departments, accounting, production, R&D
• Recommend, implement and supervise the company’s strategy
• Ensure the cohesion of production, costs, quality and delivery parameters
• Determine the policies to be adopted with sub-contractors, purchasing and deliveries
• Implement standard operating procedures
• Design furniture collection (wood, steel, ceramics, glass)
• Design Stand for Maison & Object, 150 m2,
• Design lacquer ware product
• Setting up of autonomous production units with reporting procedures
• Quality control with supervision of the quality factor during manufacturing process
• Draft of a Quality charter with 50 sub-contractors
• setting up of the HR Dept
-
ISAIA
- MANAGING DIRECTOR, Founder
2000 - 2003
ISAIA – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
• Import-export
• Set up purchasing office in Vietnam
• Product development
• Sales & Distribution in France and Europe
• Design lacquer ware product
• Design coconut shell product
-
ATTITUDE DESIGN (now dwp)
- Director Founder
1996 - 2000
Director - ATTITUDE DESIGN (now dwp) – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
• In charge of a team of 30 people
• Lead the technical studies and work implementation for key clients (Marlboro, AXA UAP, Foster’s, British American Tobacco, Smirnoff)
• Realized many different types of projects such as offices, restaurants, bars, retail and private house
Concept, Design
• Davidoff, Display Counter, Taiwan
• Smirnoff, Promotion - IDV, Vietnam
• Marlboro, Bar Counter, Vietnam
-
Pan African Games
- Operations Manager
1996 - 1996
Zimbabwe
• Operations Manager of the « Pavilion Coubertin » at the 1995 Pan African Games in Zimbabwe
• Concept design of the booth and of the graphics, supervision of the works and Operations Manager from 13 to 23 Sept 1995
• Art exhibition at the French Cultural Service Office in Harare with paintings depicting sports
• Furniture exhibition, Sourcing artifacts with craftsmen from Mbare