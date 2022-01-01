Donatien CARRATIER

Après avoir vécu plus de 15 ans au Vietnam, Donatien, passionné par la découverte de nouvelles cultures, s’est installé en Thaïlande afin de créer Infine Design.



Ses précédentes fonctions en tant que Directeur Artistique et Directeur de projets pour une agence renommée, l’ont amené à gérer de nombreux projets du design initial à leur finalisation dans différents pays. Sa présence internationale, sa créativité ainsi que son sens de l’innovation lui permettent d’être reconnu par de prestigieuses entreprises dont l’hôtel Sukhothai, Microsoft, HSBC, Crown Plaza et JW Marriott, St Regis.



Valorisant une synergie des professionnels de l’industrie et souhaitant faciliter la recherche de services pour ses clients, Donatien créa unidesign, entreprise globale centralisant les compétences de designers, architectes et consultants de confiance en Europe et Asie.