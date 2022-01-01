Donatien DE LUGET

Mes compétences :
Arcole
Contrôle de gestion
Maîtrise d'ouvrage
Management
Microsoft Dynamics
Microsoft DYNAMICS AX
Système d'informations
Budgétisation
Comptabilité
Finance
Gestion
Reporting
Entreprises
Louis Dreyfus Commodities Suisse SA
- Head of Fertilizers Controlling (Worldwide)
2011 - maintenant
Louis Dreyfus Commodities Suisse SA
- Project Director
2009 - maintenant- Implementation of a new accounting system worldwide : Dynamics AX covering 4 regions, 35 countries, 250 business units. Generic Interface front systems to AX.
- Controlling, best practices, reporting tools Atlas + SSRS
Neuf Cegetel SA
- Head of Central Controlling
2001 - 2009- Central controling : main accounting schemes, reporting tools, financial system design and evolutions.
- interface design.
- management of 4 senior controlers
- successfull accounting migration of several telco companies that were bought by Neuf Cegetel.
Teamtel SA (Group PPR)
- Central Invoicing
2000 - 2001- teamtel acting as a central purchasing for all telecommunications within PPR Group, integration of all purchases in a centralized data base in order to reinvoice costs with control processus (price & scope) to all companies belonging to PPR.
Siemens SAS (Industry Division)
- Controlling
1996 - 20001999-1999 : Head of financial control for automatism department for France
Main department of Industry division.
1998-1998 : Head of financial control for western region in France (Industry division)
1996-1997 : Business control, from the purchase to delivery, invoice, payment. Commercial margin control. (Low voltage department)