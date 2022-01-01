Menu

Donatien DE LUGET

SERGY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Arcole
Contrôle de gestion
Maîtrise d'ouvrage
Management
Microsoft Dynamics
Microsoft DYNAMICS AX
Système d'informations
Budgétisation
Comptabilité
Finance
Gestion
Reporting

Entreprises

  • Louis Dreyfus Commodities Suisse SA - Head of Fertilizers Controlling (Worldwide)

    2011 - maintenant

  • Louis Dreyfus Commodities Suisse SA - Project Director

    2009 - maintenant - Implementation of a new accounting system worldwide : Dynamics AX covering 4 regions, 35 countries, 250 business units. Generic Interface front systems to AX.
    - Controlling, best practices, reporting tools Atlas + SSRS

  • Neuf Cegetel SA - Head of Central Controlling

    2001 - 2009 - Central controling : main accounting schemes, reporting tools, financial system design and evolutions.
    - interface design.
    - management of 4 senior controlers
    - successfull accounting migration of several telco companies that were bought by Neuf Cegetel.

  • Teamtel SA (Group PPR) - Central Invoicing

    2000 - 2001 - teamtel acting as a central purchasing for all telecommunications within PPR Group, integration of all purchases in a centralized data base in order to reinvoice costs with control processus (price & scope) to all companies belonging to PPR.

  • Siemens SAS (Industry Division) - Controlling

    1996 - 2000 1999-1999 : Head of financial control for automatism department for France
    Main department of Industry division.

    1998-1998 : Head of financial control for western region in France (Industry division)

    1996-1997 : Business control, from the purchase to delivery, invoice, payment. Commercial margin control. (Low voltage department)

Formations

Réseau