Dong Hai NGUYEN THANH

Nestlé
- Consultant
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2006 - 2007
Design and build long-term BW architecture (Layers and Scalable Architecture) for Globe Template BW solutions to provide data load performance, availability, recoverability and stability. BW-BPS investigation for dynamic commercial forecast project (BW-BPS 3.5 transition to Integrated Planning)
Total Petroleum group
- Consultant
2005 - maintenant
Functional lead for datawarehouse solutions, responsible of CRM, Finance (FI-AR, FI-AP and EC-PCA) areas. Manage the change requests to maintain significant improvement of information access and analytical capabilities. Verify the change consistency with overall BW and BO dataware architecture. Assign priority, plan and execute CR following the team workload (10 consultants)
Orangina-Schweppes
- Consultant
2004 - 2005
Enhance existing BW solution for marketing expenditures analysis based on Lo-cockpit datasources (MM Purchase Orders ,Goods Receipts) and WBS controlling, creation of generic datasource for Purchase Requisitions. Build virtual key figures and implement slow moving items concept for Cognos ReportNet portal. Knowledge transfer to development team based in Birmingham (Cadbury group).
Rolex S.A
- Consultant
PARIS
2004 - 2005
Audit of an existing BW application for HR. Improving and tuning the BW solution to move to production.
Design and build of budget controlling and operating expenses BW application for shared services based on R/3 data (CO-CCA, OPA, WBS controlling). Business processes analysis, multidimensional model design, BW solution build and successful rollout. Account CO-PA and data transfer with DB Connect.
Novacap
- Consultant
Lyon
2004 - maintenant
Achievement from design to construction of a 3.1 BW application for sales margin analysis based on CO-PA. Specific datasource creation for CO-PA, value-fields definition, business requirements analysis to enhance CO-PA with vendor information for “négoce” trade flows.
Build another BW application based on Lo-cokcpit to analyse the SD flows from customers orders to billing and clearing.
Sanofi-Pasteur
- Consultant
Lyon
2003 - maintenant
Funtional analysis, customizing and construction of a BW 3.1 application for global reporting and budget analysis of R&D projects on R/3 data (CO-CCA, OPA, FI-SL). Design and construction of a second BW 3.1 application for costs variances on production orders (PP, CO-PC) . Datasource enhancement by user-exit, ODS objects and infocubes build, advanced transformations (return table, start routine), calculation of key figures, data transfer from external sources (flat file) , key users training to BEX. Rollout management on 3 sites (HQ Lyon, Switfwater PA USA, Toronto Canada)
Hewlett-Packard/Agilent
- Software engineer / Project lead
1992 - 2002
2002 : Project leader - AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES (Massy, France).
Complete responsibility of an ERP integration. Organized necessary meetings with 5 tracks leads from international locations and various responsibilities, designed technical solution (architectural environment and package selection), managed the programs build, ran the integrated test and validated the documentation. Successful deployment of Oracle Applications with the required interfaces delivered.
2000-2001: Project leader - AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES (Colorado-Springs, USA).
Project management to lead the technical team (7 ABAP consultants) to run a CRM project .Participated on the choice of package (Tibco, Vantive, SAP) designed business flows with functional teams and managed the interfaces development between CRM and SAP.
2000: Senior Software Expert, HP/ AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES (Grenoble, France).
Achievement of two projects: the company split (HP spin-off) and reengineering of an IS system. Roles included IT audit of legacy applications and strategic IT plan for steering committees.
Successful completion of company split project for all geographies (Asia-Pacific, American and European sites).
1996-99: SAP Technical Consultant, Hewlett-Packard (Grenoble, France)
Responsibility of the technical design and inbound/outbound interfaces build to SAP R/3 in the FI-CO modules implementation. Provided consultancy on HP legacy systems. Completed a consistent Information Technology Architecture for all the projects in the team. Successful completion of SAP Finance roll-out for European countries. Successful release upgrade to SAP R/3 3.1D.
1994-95: IT Project Engineer, Hewlett-Packard (Grenoble, France)
Responsibility for coordination between external IT providers (Axime Ingénierie, Alcatel TITN, Focal) and HP IT teams to run IT projects for industrial cost accounting. Completion of the projects with respect to the quality and time objectives.
1992-93: Applications Support Engineer, Hewlett-Packard (Evry, France)
Responsible for the support (systems administrator) of financial and treasury applications to deliver smooth operating functions .Ran the deployment in France in correspondance with corporate development teams (Palo-Alto CA, Bracknell UK, and Geneva CH). Certified the major software releases according the functional specifications. Delivered local business requirements for France (field entity HP-Evry).