Menu

Dziri GHAZI

PARIS

En résumé

Je cherche un travaille svp

Mes compétences :
Diagnostic
Automobile

Entreprises

  • General Beton - Le roi dans cette domaine

    2009 - 2018 bon réalatoin

  • Général beten - Electricien

    2009 - maintenant travaille dans cette socité electricien automobile

Formations

  • Centere Formatoin Hamame Souse (Sousse)

    Sousse 2012 - 2014 cap

    moi bon electricien

Réseau