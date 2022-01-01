E. RODRIGUEZ

I have worked on numerous contracts in Europe, Norway, America, and West & North Africa .



I am currently free of contract and i'm looking for new challenge.



Throughout my working life I have had the opportunity to work on large scale power, petrochemical, oil and gas Industrial construction contracts which have enabled me to develop the skills and experience necessary for the Petrochemical, Oil and Gas Installation industry.



My profile is Completion expert, with management and coordination background, on brownfield-greenfield EPC, and onshore/offshore execution phases. My last experience is Completion Lead, on fabrication yard for a major project ( modules assembly – 2 years)



During my career I have always worked hard and taken on additional responsibility as required. I am a flexible and committed member of any workforce with a strong emphasis on HSE & continued professional development.



Ref: TOTAL GS – Exxon GP - ICAPS / Opercom DB– Fluor MC+DB - Pegasus DB -Leak tests PVV- ELEC-INS-ICSS- Power Generation – Rotating machinery – HVAC – Packages/Skids – Modules assembly



Mes compétences :

Qualité

Commissioning

Gaz naturel

Mécanique

Energie

Onshore Oil & Gas

Offshore Oil & Gas

off shore

Technical assistance

Team Management

Simops Preparation

SIMOPS

Diesel