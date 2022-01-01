E. RODRIGUEZ

-
Chevron
- Completion lead
Levallois-Perret
2017 - 2019
Future Growth project Kazakhstan – TCO/Chevron company position
Fabrication yard in Italy / modules assembly BakerHughes.
From April 2017 to May 2019.[ 2 years]
completion engineering ¬[systemization & breakdown on process and utilities + control ].
Fluor MC+ DB development. A & B QVDs development & administration.
Assistance to QA/QC and construction supervision : inspection on 5x Modules.
ROK regulatory interface.
Process Piping Leak test campaign ( Fuel gas, Gas station , Condensates ,Steam)
Specific construction supervision and pre-commissioning on Generators MV 15KV 1x 125 MW .
Punch Management and RLMU process + Turnover dossiers endorsement.
[32000 QVDs- 12000 punch points]
HSE coordination ( PTW & LOTO process and operations)
Commissioning and Start up - String tests on one module [ 8000 loops + FSFL on Load banks]
Partial commissioning on two modules.( MCCs + 14000 loops)
All Modules delivered on time, to project logistic.
-
TOTAL EP ANGOLA
- Commissioning site Leader
COURBEVOIE
2013 - 2016
PBF dpt. – GirRI2 brownfield project - company position
From November 2013 to December 2016 – FPSOs Girassol and Dalia - onshore and off shore.
Subsea production upgrade/ multiphasic pumps + Power management system improvement on 2x assets ( GTG 150MW+ integration of HV/LV distribution) GE frame 5
Engineering and execution Leader for topside commissioning package.
Engineering and Simops Preparation following Company standards.[ Opercom and ICAPS database] 150 S/S 40x OTPs
Execution [ Hook up, Shut down, Pre-commissioning all disciplins , Commissioning and start up ] with 100% of completion achieved and handed over to Operations. Team management – 15 people
PVV, INS 2500 x loops, ELEC HV & LV 33KV 11KV ,PMS, ICS,F&G, Package PLC, HVAC 2x chillers, Leak tests
-
TOTAL EP Congo
- Commissioning site Leader
COURBEVOIE
2012 - 2013
From November 2012 to October 2013 – off shore.
Turbo-compressors GE frame 5 and Turbo-expenders upgrade + flare debottlenecking
Execution Leader for topside commissioning package.
Engineering and Simops Preparation following Company standards.[ Opercom and ICAPS database] 80 S/S.
Execution [ Hook up, Shut down, Pre-commissioning all disciplines, Commissioning and start up ] with 100% ( final sow) of completion achieved and handed over to Operations. Team management – 12 people
PVV, Gas treatment, INS 3000 x loops, ELEC HV & LV, ICS,F&G, Package PLC, Leak tests 50 xHP test packs.
-
Subsea 7
- Completion Lead
SURESNES
2011 - 2012
OCIP and ECIP projects brownfield project – Contractor position
From March 2011 to October 2012 – onshore and offshore.
4th Turbo compressor integration and start up. Siemens/ Rolls Royce
Execution and preparation leader for topside commissioning package.
Engineering and Simops Preparation following Company standards.[ Pegasus database]
Execution [ Hook up, Shut down, Pre-commissioning all disciplins , Commissioning and start up ] with 100% of completion achieved and handed over to Operations. Team management – 10 people [ 100 pax in project completion – HU team under completion lead position for 6 months]
GTG Rolls Royce, PVV, Gas compressors, INS 600x loops, ELEC HV & LV, ICS,F&G, Package PLC, HVAC, Leak tests 20 HP testpacks ,Hydrotests 300 x hydro tests off shore.
-
Saipem
- Commissioning Site Leader
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2009 - 2011
OML58 brownfield project- Contractor position
From November 2009 to February 2011 – onshore
Power generation upgrade ( 2x GTG Solar) + HV/LV distribution integration.
Leader for Obite SOW – pre-commissioning and commissioning engineering.
1st phase – site shut down preparation. Engineering and Simops Preparation following Company standards.[ Opercom and ICAPS database]
Shut down Execution [ Precommissioning all disciplins , Commissioning ] with 100% of completion achieved and handed over to Operations.
GTGs Solar, PVV, Gas treatment TEG, INS, ELEC HV & LV, ICS,F&G, Package PLC, Leak tests,Hydrotests
-
General Electric
- Commissioning engineer
Paris
2007 - 2009
STATOIL HYDRO Mongstad ( NORWAY) – DONG Energy EPCC 2009
Commissioning Manager
Pre-commissioning /Commissioning :2 x 9E 250MW, gas, cogeneration.
Pre-commissioning /Commissioning : BOP meca.+ E&I ( utilities + ICSS)
Validation third party – hand over
TRACTEBEL AMERCOEUR – Repowering Electrabel (Belgium) EPCC 2008
Pre-commissioning/commissioning Engineer
Pre-commissioning GT 9FB combined cycle
Pre-commissioning/commissioning BOP meca.+ E&I (gas station + Fuel gas package and fire fighting system ).
Validation third party – hand over
SONELGAZ ORAN EST power plant-( Algeria) 2008
EPCC
Commissioning engineer
Pre-commissioning / commissioning :GT 6B 2 x 40MW Dual fuel/gas DLN
Pre-commissioning / commissioning BOP meca and E&I ( Water treatment/water storage – liquid fuel storage- Fuel gas package and gas station- DCS – F&G system – utilities – Elec. Distribution HV/LV - HVAC )
Hand over and operations
EDF Vitry II (France) EPCC 2007
Commissioning engineer
Pre-commissioning, commissioning, start up , hand over.
GT 9E 1 x 125MW Liquid fuel-peak power plant.
-
Vestas
- Technical Advisor Maintenance - Commissioning
La Défense Cedex
2004 - 2007
Technical support – Customer Service France. 2006 to 2007
Commissioning, construction and services in French projects
Service Engineer Europe 2004 to 2006
Commissioning, construction and services in European projects (France, Denmark, Portugal, Spain, Italy).
-
Dalkia France
- Site leader
Saint-André
1999 - 2004
Operations – University Hospital Montpellier (France) 5 years
Site Supervisor
Construction – Pre-commissioning/Commissioning- Hand over :
EPCC project : two power plants ( blackstart and production) for hospital (11 MVA) + two HV networks (25 substations) + two power plants with dual energy / cogeneration 10 MW
(equipments : diesel black start MTU – SACM + cogeneration Jenbacher).
Operations :
Maintenance - Service
Duty 24/24h.
Service manager Deputy( team 15 technicians).
-
SDMO Industries
- Field engineer
1996 - 1999
Start-up Engineer
Commissioning, construction, services
Power plants and generating sets, electrical production (fuel and bi-energy – gas) + emergency power plants (1MW to 8MW) – cogenerations (Deutz, MTU, Cummins, Perkins)
Maintenance and operations ( service contracts)
Customers : Energy market – Nuclear plants – Hospital - Industry