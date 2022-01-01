Menu

E. RODRIGUEZ

Levallois-Perret

I have worked on numerous contracts in Europe, Norway, America, and West & North Africa .

I am currently free of contract and i'm looking for new challenge.

Throughout my working life I have had the opportunity to work on large scale power, petrochemical, oil and gas Industrial construction contracts which have enabled me to develop the skills and experience necessary for the Petrochemical, Oil and Gas Installation industry.

My profile is Completion expert, with management and coordination background, on brownfield-greenfield EPC, and onshore/offshore execution phases. My last experience is Completion Lead, on fabrication yard for a major project ( modules assembly – 2 years)

During my career I have always worked hard and taken on additional responsibility as required. I am a flexible and committed member of any workforce with a strong emphasis on HSE & continued professional development.

Ref: TOTAL GS – Exxon GP - ICAPS / Opercom DB– Fluor MC+DB - Pegasus DB -Leak tests PVV- ELEC-INS-ICSS- Power Generation – Rotating machinery – HVAC – Packages/Skids – Modules assembly

Mes compétences :
Qualité
Commissioning
Gaz naturel
Mécanique
Energie
Onshore Oil & Gas
Offshore Oil & Gas
off shore
Technical assistance
Team Management
Simops Preparation
SIMOPS
Diesel

Entreprises

  • Chevron - Completion lead

    Levallois-Perret 2017 - 2019 Future Growth project Kazakhstan – TCO/Chevron company position
    Fabrication yard in Italy / modules assembly BakerHughes.
    From April 2017 to May 2019.[ 2 years]
    completion engineering ¬[systemization & breakdown on process and utilities + control ].
    Fluor MC+ DB development. A & B QVDs development & administration.
    Assistance to QA/QC and construction supervision : inspection on 5x Modules.
    ROK regulatory interface.
    Process Piping Leak test campaign ( Fuel gas, Gas station , Condensates ,Steam)
    Specific construction supervision and pre-commissioning on Generators MV 15KV 1x 125 MW .
    Punch Management and RLMU process + Turnover dossiers endorsement.
    [32000 QVDs- 12000 punch points]
    HSE coordination ( PTW & LOTO process and operations)
    Commissioning and Start up - String tests on one module [ 8000 loops + FSFL on Load banks]
    Partial commissioning on two modules.( MCCs + 14000 loops)
    All Modules delivered on time, to project logistic.

  • TOTAL EP ANGOLA - Commissioning site Leader

    COURBEVOIE 2013 - 2016 PBF dpt. – GirRI2 brownfield project - company position
    From November 2013 to December 2016 – FPSOs Girassol and Dalia - onshore and off shore.
    Subsea production upgrade/ multiphasic pumps + Power management system improvement on 2x assets ( GTG 150MW+ integration of HV/LV distribution) GE frame 5
    Engineering and execution Leader for topside commissioning package.
    Engineering and Simops Preparation following Company standards.[ Opercom and ICAPS database] 150 S/S 40x OTPs
    Execution [ Hook up, Shut down, Pre-commissioning all disciplins , Commissioning and start up ] with 100% of completion achieved and handed over to Operations. Team management – 15 people
    PVV, INS 2500 x loops, ELEC HV & LV 33KV 11KV ,PMS, ICS,F&G, Package PLC, HVAC 2x chillers, Leak tests

  • TOTAL EP Congo - Commissioning site Leader

    COURBEVOIE 2012 - 2013 From November 2012 to October 2013 – off shore.
    Turbo-compressors GE frame 5 and Turbo-expenders upgrade + flare debottlenecking
    Execution Leader for topside commissioning package.
    Engineering and Simops Preparation following Company standards.[ Opercom and ICAPS database] 80 S/S.
    Execution [ Hook up, Shut down, Pre-commissioning all disciplines, Commissioning and start up ] with 100% ( final sow) of completion achieved and handed over to Operations. Team management – 12 people
    PVV, Gas treatment, INS 3000 x loops, ELEC HV & LV, ICS,F&G, Package PLC, Leak tests 50 xHP test packs.

  • Subsea 7 - Completion Lead

    SURESNES 2011 - 2012 OCIP and ECIP projects brownfield project – Contractor position
    From March 2011 to October 2012 – onshore and offshore.
    4th Turbo compressor integration and start up. Siemens/ Rolls Royce
    Execution and preparation leader for topside commissioning package.
    Engineering and Simops Preparation following Company standards.[ Pegasus database]
    Execution [ Hook up, Shut down, Pre-commissioning all disciplins , Commissioning and start up ] with 100% of completion achieved and handed over to Operations. Team management – 10 people [ 100 pax in project completion – HU team under completion lead position for 6 months]
    GTG Rolls Royce, PVV, Gas compressors, INS 600x loops, ELEC HV & LV, ICS,F&G, Package PLC, HVAC, Leak tests 20 HP testpacks ,Hydrotests 300 x hydro tests off shore.

  • Saipem - Commissioning Site Leader

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2009 - 2011 OML58 brownfield project- Contractor position
    From November 2009 to February 2011 – onshore
    Power generation upgrade ( 2x GTG Solar) + HV/LV distribution integration.
    Leader for Obite SOW – pre-commissioning and commissioning engineering.
    1st phase – site shut down preparation. Engineering and Simops Preparation following Company standards.[ Opercom and ICAPS database]
    Shut down Execution [ Precommissioning all disciplins , Commissioning ] with 100% of completion achieved and handed over to Operations.
    GTGs Solar, PVV, Gas treatment TEG, INS, ELEC HV & LV, ICS,F&G, Package PLC, Leak tests,Hydrotests

  • General Electric - Commissioning engineer

    Paris 2007 - 2009 STATOIL HYDRO Mongstad ( NORWAY) – DONG Energy EPCC 2009

    Commissioning Manager
    Pre-commissioning /Commissioning :2 x 9E 250MW, gas, cogeneration.
    Pre-commissioning /Commissioning : BOP meca.+ E&I ( utilities + ICSS)
    Validation third party – hand over


    TRACTEBEL AMERCOEUR – Repowering Electrabel (Belgium) EPCC 2008

    Pre-commissioning/commissioning Engineer
    Pre-commissioning GT 9FB combined cycle
    Pre-commissioning/commissioning BOP meca.+ E&I (gas station + Fuel gas package and fire fighting system ).
    Validation third party – hand over

    SONELGAZ ORAN EST power plant-( Algeria) 2008
    EPCC

    Commissioning engineer
    Pre-commissioning / commissioning :GT 6B 2 x 40MW Dual fuel/gas DLN
    Pre-commissioning / commissioning BOP meca and E&I ( Water treatment/water storage – liquid fuel storage- Fuel gas package and gas station- DCS – F&G system – utilities – Elec. Distribution HV/LV - HVAC )
    Hand over and operations


    EDF Vitry II (France) EPCC 2007

    Commissioning engineer
    Pre-commissioning, commissioning, start up , hand over.
    GT 9E 1 x 125MW Liquid fuel-peak power plant.

  • Vestas - Technical Advisor Maintenance - Commissioning

    La Défense Cedex 2004 - 2007 Technical support – Customer Service France. 2006 to 2007
    Commissioning, construction and services in French projects

    Service Engineer Europe 2004 to 2006
    Commissioning, construction and services in European projects (France, Denmark, Portugal, Spain, Italy).

  • Dalkia France - Site leader

    Saint-André 1999 - 2004 Operations – University Hospital Montpellier (France) 5 years

    Site Supervisor
    Construction – Pre-commissioning/Commissioning- Hand over :
    EPCC project : two power plants ( blackstart and production) for hospital (11 MVA) + two HV networks (25 substations) + two power plants with dual energy / cogeneration 10 MW
    (equipments : diesel black start MTU – SACM + cogeneration Jenbacher).
    Operations :
    Maintenance - Service
    Duty 24/24h.
    Service manager Deputy( team 15 technicians).

  • SDMO Industries - Field engineer

    1996 - 1999 Start-up Engineer
    Commissioning, construction, services
    Power plants and generating sets, electrical production (fuel and bi-energy – gas) + emergency power plants (1MW to 8MW) – cogenerations (Deutz, MTU, Cummins, Perkins)

    Maintenance and operations ( service contracts)
    Customers : Energy market – Nuclear plants – Hospital - Industry

Formations

  • LT

    Romans 1988 - 1990 BTS Electrotechnique

