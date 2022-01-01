Retail
E. TREGUER
E. TREGUER
BREST
Http://esc-brest.over-blog.com/categorie-1008847.html
Esc brest
maintenant
Centre E. LECLERC
- Directeur
2012 - maintenant
University Of Ljubljana - Faculty Of Economics (Ljubljana)
Ljubljana
2005 - 2006
MASTER 2
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ESC BRETAGNE
Brest
2004 - 2007
Master 2 Supply Chain Management
Université Brest Bretagne Occidentale IUT GEA
Brest
2002 - 2004
Petites et Moyennes Organisations
Anne-Sophie MALABOUS
Cabinet De Recrutement ENGP CONSEIL
Carole BOUARD
Cedric PROUX
Jacques GARANCHER
Michael MARIE
Pierrick CHARPENTIER
Roland FINOTTO
Tanneguy DE CHANTÉRAC
Tarik MOHANDI