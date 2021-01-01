Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Edouard COUTAND
Ajouter
Edouard COUTAND
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BLT Developpement
- Directeur du Developpement
Paris
maintenant
BNP PARIBAS
- Credit and risk expert assistant for three months
Paris
2008 - maintenant
Neuflize OBC - ABN AMRO Group, Paris
- Sales Trading Assistant for US and Europe Equity Dealing Desk
2008 - 2009
CONVERTEAM (Ex ALSTOM Power) a BARCLAYS PE firm, Paris
- Financial department
2007 - maintenant
KAUFMAN & BROAD, Paris
- In charge of a sales outlet
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Lille
maintenant
Ecole De Management De Lyon
Ecully
2009 - 2010
Mastère Entrepreneuriat
Université Catholique De Lille
Lille
2004 - 2009
Master of Science in Finance
Réseau
Adli SAKKA
Ariane BARET
Cyril TOUATI
Edouard CRÉMER
Laure THEVENEAU
Pierre LEBRUN
Raphaël DEMNARD
Sophie GAILLET
Sophie MULLET