Edward KING

Bringing the right people together is crucial for the success of any venture, but, success within recruitment is about more than just finding candidates. We recruit with purpose. We hire for a reason; a problem that needs to be solved, an opportunity that cannot be missed.



You don’t decide that you’ve made a great hire on day one, so why should we? Finding the right person is just part of the story.



We understand that bringing new employees on board can have a wide-ranging impact. How we deal with these new employees, the tools and support that we give them, and how we integrate them into the business can be the major difference between success and failure.



We believe that recruitment is only successful when your new hire is happy in their role, has solved your reason for hiring, integrated into your culture, and is adding real value. Success is based on the quality of the long-term impact. Success is making a difference.



We work with entrepreneurs, management teams, and new hires to ensure success. We build best in class recruitment processes for you and provide support across the full recruitment life-cycle, including:



- Executive search and key hire solutions

- Auditing your recruitment process

- Designing and managing innovative recruitment, on-boarding, and integration strategies

- New role transition support and accelerated integration for your new hires



Everything we do is focused on supporting you in attracting, identifying, and selecting the very best candidates for your needs, and then allowing them to accelerate their impact on your organisation.



Book a free 30-minute consultation focused on your biggest hiring headaches at www.impact-talent.co.uk/appointments.



For further information contact me at ed@impact-talent.co.uk.



Mes compétences :

Consulting

Recruitment & Selection Techniques

Recruitment solutions

Recruitment

Consultant en recrutement

Recruitment & Selection

RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT

Recrutement par approche directe

Shipping

Freight Forwarding

Talent Acquisition

Supply Chain Management

Market Analysis

Business Development

Executive Search

Head Hunting

Logistics