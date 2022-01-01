Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
El Hadji Boubacar KANE
Ajouter
El Hadji Boubacar KANE
DAKAR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Présidence senegal
- Directeur du projet de tramway
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Amdy Moustapha NIANG
Cheick TRAORE
Cheick Abou TRAORE
Douriath ABOU
Mame Astou Awa Sylla DIOP
Ousmane D.
Pascal Uriel ELINGUI
Yamar GUEYE