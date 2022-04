Elena MARIE (IVANUSHKINA)

Over 15 years in top multinationals companies (Danone, Microsoft) in Purchasing/Procurement and HR roles.

International mindset : have been living and working in Russia (Moscow), France (Paris), Czech Republic (Prague) and Spain (Barcelona).



Specialties:

executive search, organization development, career coaching for purchasing profiles, people development, strategic sourcing, career consulting, project management, change management, cross-cultural management.

Languages: English, French, Russian, Czech, Spanish



Mes compétences :

Achat

Achats

CAREER COACHING

Coaching

compras

Consulting

Executive Search

Headhunting

Organisation

Organisation development

Procurement

Purchasing

Recruitment

Search

Sourcing

Strategic

Strategic sourcing