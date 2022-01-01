Elena PISKUN

-
ORCO Property Investor
- Senior Consolidation Officer
2011 - maintenant
• Consolidation and preparation of international accounts (IFRS) for listed-French Real Estate Investment Group comprising 150 companies located in Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Russia, Croatia, The Netherlands, Luxembourg and France (business development of hotels, office buildings, warehouses, commercial land assets).
• Prepared quarterly management reports to support long-term investment strategy and secure investors approval, including advising on debt-restructuring and risk management.
• Financial management and IFRS reporting of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), assets held for sale, bonds, derivatives, investments valued at faire value
Raven Russia (http://www.ravenrussia.com)
- Manager of international reporting department (IFRS)
2008 - 2010
• Managed 5-10 people
• Consolidation and monthly preparation of international accounts (IFRS) for listed-UK real estate investment group comprising of 200 real estate companies located in UK, Cyprus, Russia and Guernsey.
• Prepared monthly management reports to support board of directors’ meeting, including financial analysis of Consolidated Financial Statements.
PWC, Moscou, Russie
- Senior auditor
2006 - 2008
• Managed 5-10 people
• Provided risk / fraud / financial analysis and market research for all audit assignments.
• Pre-IPO consolidation and preparation of international accounts (IFRS) for a group made of 25 wine manufacturing companies.
• Consolidation and audit of a metal trading group comprising 76 companies engaged in production and sale of metal, with active usage of factoring and lease transactions.
• IFRS audit of one of the largest grocery store chain with a total of 84 stores located in different cities across Russia.
• Audit and preparation of group reporting packages to be provided to head office of foreign companies (DHL, SOS, Lego, Parmalat…etc).
My duties as Senior were to plan audit process in time and allocate tasks among team members to meet deadlines. In addition, as Senior I had to make transformation of local statutory accounts into IFRS accounts, prepare draft of IFRS accounts, discuss with clients (CFO, chief of accounts, heads of departments) possible key error areas in Financial Statements like records of leasing, factoring, intercompany reconciliation, deferred tax, etc…
SARL 'Moore Stephens CEI'
- Auditeur
2002 - 2006
• Managed 2-5 people
• Head of Audit for trade and leasing companies on special assignments.
• Statutory audit as per Russian standards of shipping, timber, leasing, energy and trade companies.
• IFRS audit of major trade, energy, airplane and timber companies.
• Accounting of foreign representative offices, trade companies, which published and sold magazines (worked as Chief Accountant and managed 2 persons).
• Tax consulting for various companies mentioned above – major milestone: creating tax accounting for the purpose to calculate corporate profit tax for major Russian shipping company (coordinated with CFO and managed 5 persons).
SARL 'Alliance Audit'
- Auditor
1997 - 2002
• Statutory audit as per Russian standards of major hotels, trade companies located in Vladivostok. Russian standards audit and tax consulting for a wide range of client types and sizes.
• Tax consulting and accounting of foreign representative offices (Korea, USA).