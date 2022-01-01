Elene CENTENO

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
**** 11 YEARS OF CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT EXPERIENCE *****
I’m a strong player on sales consultative approach identifying, qualifying, and closing new business
Building trusting relationships with partners and customers.
Skills:
Sales Engineering
Project Management
Recruitement
Training and Certifications :
• Spin Selling methodology
• Basho Methodology
• Business Acumen
• B to B to C ...
Mes compétences :
CONSULTING
RECRUTEMENT
NEGOTIATION
PROSPECTION
EDI
Management
CONSEIL
ERP
SAAS
Hr
