Elene CENTENO

PARIS

En résumé

**** 11 YEARS OF CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT EXPERIENCE *****

I’m a strong player on sales consultative approach identifying, qualifying, and closing new business
Building trusting relationships with partners and customers.

Skills:
Sales Engineering
Project Management
Recruitement

Training and Certifications :

• Spin Selling methodology
• Basho Methodology
• Business Acumen
• B to B to C ...

Mes compétences :
CONSULTING
RECRUTEMENT
NEGOTIATION
PROSPECTION
EDI
Management
CONSEIL
ERP
SAAS
Hr

