Eleonora TAGINO

PARIS

Entreprises

  • L'Oréal - International Project Manager - Marketing development, Vichy Anti-ageing

    PARIS 2012 - maintenant

  • L'Oréal Cosmétique Active - Product Manager

    PARIS 2009 - 2012 > Vichy – Operational Marketing (Normaderm, Capital Soleil, Vichy Homme, Essentielles): development of strategies and plans to achieve the volume and profit goals set for the assigned products lines (launch of new products, advertising and promotional strategy, commercial actions); development, negotiation and administration of the annual budget; direct collaboration with the International Marketing team for the development and implementation of “test projects” on the French market.

    > Vichy – Sales: turnover development, optimization of merchandising and trade marketing tactics on the assigned geographical sectors; connection role between the headquarters and the distribution channel.

    > SkinCeuticals – International Marketing and Countries Coordination: development of strategic brand material (press dossiers, consumer brochures, POS advertising); competitors analysis; organisation of medical congresses; coordination of operational teams in Greater Europe, Asia and the USA; ad hoc projects to expand the brand distribution.

  • Colgate Palmolive - Product Manager Assistant

    Bois-Colombes 2008 - 2008 Development and launch of PharmaSystem, a new pharmaceutical oral care product range in the Spanish and Portuguese market.

  • Credit Suisse - Intern

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Investment Communication: client presentations, preparation of RFPs for potential investors and update of the internal funds database through meetings with funds managers.

  • Lehman Brothers - Summer Analyst

    2007 - 2007 > Prime Services – Financing Desk: client portfolio data analysis, daily market reporting, support to pitch presentations.
    > Structured Finance – Energy Finance and Whole Business Securitisation: preparation of client presentations, cash flow model construction, credit ratings analysis.

Formations

  • ESCP-EAP, European School Of Management

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Marketing

    3 years business program in 3 countries and 3 languages

    - MSc. in Management (City University)
    - Master Europeo en Administración y Dirección de Empresas (Universidad Carlos III)
    - Diplôme des Grandes Écoles (ESCP Europe)

  • Università Degli Studi Di TORINO (Torino)

    Torino 2003 - 2006 Business Administration

