Eleonora TAGINO

-
L'Oréal
- International Project Manager - Marketing development, Vichy Anti-ageing
PARIS
2012 - maintenant
-
L'Oréal Cosmétique Active
- Product Manager
PARIS
2009 - 2012
> Vichy – Operational Marketing (Normaderm, Capital Soleil, Vichy Homme, Essentielles): development of strategies and plans to achieve the volume and profit goals set for the assigned products lines (launch of new products, advertising and promotional strategy, commercial actions); development, negotiation and administration of the annual budget; direct collaboration with the International Marketing team for the development and implementation of “test projects” on the French market.
> Vichy – Sales: turnover development, optimization of merchandising and trade marketing tactics on the assigned geographical sectors; connection role between the headquarters and the distribution channel.
> SkinCeuticals – International Marketing and Countries Coordination: development of strategic brand material (press dossiers, consumer brochures, POS advertising); competitors analysis; organisation of medical congresses; coordination of operational teams in Greater Europe, Asia and the USA; ad hoc projects to expand the brand distribution.
-
Colgate Palmolive
- Product Manager Assistant
Bois-Colombes
2008 - 2008
Development and launch of PharmaSystem, a new pharmaceutical oral care product range in the Spanish and Portuguese market.
-
Credit Suisse
- Intern
Paris
2007 - 2007
Investment Communication: client presentations, preparation of RFPs for potential investors and update of the internal funds database through meetings with funds managers.
-
Lehman Brothers
- Summer Analyst
2007 - 2007
> Prime Services – Financing Desk: client portfolio data analysis, daily market reporting, support to pitch presentations.
> Structured Finance – Energy Finance and Whole Business Securitisation: preparation of client presentations, cash flow model construction, credit ratings analysis.