Eleonore BAILLET

Saint Martin du Bosc

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Design
Hospitality
Hotel
Création

Entreprises

  • artiste - Artiste

    Saint Martin du Bosc 2015 - maintenant

  • AFA&LYNE SARL Atelier Façonnage Ameublement - Owner

    2012 - 2014 “Details make perfection,perfection is far from being a detail”.
    Leonoardo da Vinci

    Upholstery and Home accessories
    Furnishing Manufacturing Workshop & Consulting
    Tailor-made achievements for Individuals and Professionals

  • Lyne - Art of Hospitality - Russian Federation - Co-founder

    2008 - 2013

    I am an "Ambience Designer", working for many years in the sphere of Hospitality all around the world. Professional designer for 20 years, I am bringing to any project an european eye and my knowledge to offer a specific approach of Interior Design and Accessorization. My role is to assist the client in elaborating an ambience to be own and unique.

    www.masterkey-russia.com

    Masterkey is a branch of my russian company Lyne - Art of Hospitality, focused exclusively on the development of original concepts for Hotel & Restaurant business. We gathered international skills to do it and we operate from the idea up to the pre-opening even the follow-up of management over 3 years.
    We are considering the current economic situation as a chance of a lifetime to develop a new Hospitality ...

  • COMTE ELISEE - Raynaud-Ercuis - Russian Federation - Artistic Director

    2007 - 2008 Artistic Director

  • Hors Normes - Founder & Designer

    1991 - 2004 Conseil et Création d'images - Dessin textile - Décors originaux - Arts de la table

Formations

Réseau