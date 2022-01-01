Eleonore BAILLET

2012 - 2014“Details make perfection,perfection is far from being a detail”.
Leonoardo da Vinci
Upholstery and Home accessories
Furnishing Manufacturing Workshop & Consulting
Tailor-made achievements for Individuals and Professionals
Lyne - Art of Hospitality - Russian Federation
- Co-founder
2008 - 2013
I am an "Ambience Designer", working for many years in the sphere of Hospitality all around the world. Professional designer for 20 years, I am bringing to any project an european eye and my knowledge to offer a specific approach of Interior Design and Accessorization. My role is to assist the client in elaborating an ambience to be own and unique.
www.masterkey-russia.com
Masterkey is a branch of my russian company Lyne - Art of Hospitality, focused exclusively on the development of original concepts for Hotel & Restaurant business. We gathered international skills to do it and we operate from the idea up to the pre-opening even the follow-up of management over 3 years.
We are considering the current economic situation as a chance of a lifetime to develop a new Hospitality ...
COMTE ELISEE - Raynaud-Ercuis - Russian Federation
- Artistic Director
2007 - 2008Artistic Director
Hors Normes
- Founder & Designer
1991 - 2004Conseil et Création d'images - Dessin textile - Décors originaux - Arts de la table