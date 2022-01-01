Menu

éléonore LABAUDINIÈRE

PARIS

Entreprises

  • SNCF - Expert Maintenance OA, Direction M et T , M DT GC

    2016 - maintenant

  • SNCF - Responsable Secteur Travaux UP Travaux IPRG

    2015 - 2016

  • SNCF - Responsable secteur travaux MOET, IOP

    2014 - 2015

  • SNCF - Attaché cadre voie Infralog PA

    2012 - 2014

  • Ariane reseau - Ingenieur génie civil -prestation EDF CNEN

    PARIS 18 2010 - 2012 GESTION DE PROJET EN ANGLAIS
    attribution de marché (coordination partie technique ) >1 milliard d'euros

  • ETDE - Ingénieur travaux principal

    MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX 2009 - 2010 suivi de travaux de fondations speciales au congo brazaville sur ligne THT

  • Vinci construction france - Ingenieur travaux

    Nanterre Cedex 2001 - 2009 conduite de travaux
    responsable chantier de fondations spéciales
    6 M€ de CA annuels

