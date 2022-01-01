éléonore LABAUDINIÈRE

-
SNCF
- Expert Maintenance OA, Direction M et T , M DT GC
2016 - maintenant
-
SNCF
- Responsable Secteur Travaux UP Travaux IPRG
2015 - 2016
-
SNCF
- Responsable secteur travaux MOET, IOP
2014 - 2015
-
SNCF
- Attaché cadre voie Infralog PA
2012 - 2014
-
Ariane reseau
- Ingenieur génie civil -prestation EDF CNEN
PARIS 18
2010 - 2012
GESTION DE PROJET EN ANGLAIS
attribution de marché (coordination partie technique ) >1 milliard d'euros
-
ETDE
- Ingénieur travaux principal
MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX
2009 - 2010
suivi de travaux de fondations speciales au congo brazaville sur ligne THT
-
Vinci construction france
- Ingenieur travaux
Nanterre Cedex
2001 - 2009
conduite de travaux
responsable chantier de fondations spéciales
6 M€ de CA annuels