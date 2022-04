Eléonore PATRY

17 years experience in Digitalization and entrepreneurship.

Business and ROI oriented

Leading digital project and empowering transformation of traditional organization



Specialties:

- Digital strategy definition & transformation

- Data driven

- Very goog Technical knowledge

- Leading a Digital B.U (6M€ turnover) - CODIR member

- E-travel : Direct sales, yield and channel management.



Start up advisor



Mes compétences :

Online Marketing

Marketing