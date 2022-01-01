Eléonore PRATS

-
Trescal
- Assistante commerciale grands comptes
2019 - maintenant
-
A+ Métrologie
- Assistante administrative et commerciale contrats nationaux
2014 - 2018
-
Groupe PGS
- Assistante administrative et Commerciale
Saint Etienne du Rouvray
2013 - 2014
-
MESSAGERIE LYONNAISE DE PRESSE
- Administratif Transport
2012 - 2013
-
A+ Métrologie
- Assistante logistique et administrative
2010 - 2012
-
Stef
- Correspondante Logistique
2007 - 2010
-
Delta Transports Services
- Assistante exploitation des transports
2005 - 2007