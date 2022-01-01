Menu

Eléonore PRATS

TASSIN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Trescal - Assistante commerciale grands comptes

    2019 - maintenant

  • A+ Métrologie - Assistante administrative et commerciale contrats nationaux

    2014 - 2018

  • Groupe PGS - Assistante administrative et Commerciale

    Saint Etienne du Rouvray 2013 - 2014

  • MESSAGERIE LYONNAISE DE PRESSE - Administratif Transport

    2012 - 2013

  • A+ Métrologie - Assistante logistique et administrative

    2010 - 2012

  • Stef - Correspondante Logistique

    2007 - 2010

  • Delta Transports Services - Assistante exploitation des transports

    2005 - 2007

Formations

