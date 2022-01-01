Menu

Eleuthere NTSAGA OMBE

DOUALA

En résumé

NTSAGA OMBE Eleuthère
CADRE DE DELOPPEMENT et en MANAGEMENT DES PROJETS/ANIMATEUR COMMUNAUTAIRE
Expérience en Associations-ONG et projets sociaux et développement local 07ans, « Médaille d’honneur du travail en Argent »
BP.3853 Douala Cameroun
Célibataire – zéro enfant en charge
Né le 21 /01 /1976 à Kougouda-Monatélé.
Tél : +237 79 41 43 70 / +237 94 88 75 98

Mes compétences :
Résolution des Conflits
IDEE Financial Software
mon expérience
eLearning
Restitution
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Internet
Global Positioning System
Corps
Management de Projets - Projets - Gestion des pro
• Décentralisation et gouvernance électorale; Tech

Entreprises

  • Commune de Belabo - Cadre Communal de Développement et Animateur Communautaire

    2014 - maintenant Février 2014 à nos jours : Cadre Communal de développement recruté dans le cadre du partenariat Programme National dé Développement Participatif (PNDP) - Commune de Bélabo.
    Tâches et responsabilités:
    • Planifier et programmer les actions de la commune à court et en moyen terme ;
    • Suivre l’exécution des activités notamment les projets de la Commune ;
    • Promouvoir l’économie locale ;
    • Mobilisation des ressources
    • S’assurer de la prise en compte des aspects socio-environnementaux dans tous les projets de la Commune.
    Chef service technique à la Mairie de Bélabo : Accueil des usagers et demandes des Permis de bâtir/implanter, Suivi et Contrôle des Permis de bâtir et du plan d’urbanisme /désordre urbain de la Commune, patrimoine communal, contrôle et suivi des grands travaux/projets de la Commune, délivrance du permis de batir …etc.

  • ONG CRADEL - Cadre de développement

    2011 - 2012 • Rédaction des rapports périodiques au PNDP ;
    • Rédaction du rapport consolidé des données villages et espace urbain ;
    • Formation des planificateurs niveau village et espace urbain;
    • Chef d’équipe, supervision des équipes de planificateurs
    • Animation de l’atelier de restitution du diagnostic consolidé ;
    • Relevés GPS dans toute les communes de Belabo et Messamena ;
    • Appui à l’animation de l’atelier de planification ;
    • Appui à l’animation de l’atelier de présentation du plan communal de développement (PCD) ou Agenda 21 au Conseil Municipal élargi aux sectoriels (COMES)
    • Participation à la rédaction du Plan Communal Développement (PCD) ;
    • Chargé du suivi des activités du PCD ;
    • Rédaction du rapport socio-économique relatif aux études de faisabilités;
    • Représenter CRADEL auprès des autorités administratives et point focal de les communes de BELABO
    et Messamena Région de l'Est cameroun

  • Fondation Aman International - Correspondant humanitaire

    2011 - 2014 Correspondant humanitaire à la Fondation Aman International
    Tâches et responsabilités:
    * Proposer des projets à réaliser à la fondation Aman international
    * Suivre les activités sur le terrain, élaboration et gestion du budget de fonctionnement
    * Représenter, vendre l'image de la fondation et rechercher des partenariats localement
    * Suivi rédaction des rapports périodiques : mensuels, trimestriels, annuels...
    * Expérience dans le cadre du développement : hygiène et assainissement et du bien-être ;

  • Cabinet des Ingénieurs Unis pour le développement - Assistant en analyse des projets

    2010 - 2010 Assistant en analyse des projets dans le cadre de l'étude sur la gestion des latrines dans les villes semi-urbaines au Cameroun au Cabinet des Ingénieurs Unis pour le développement. Financé par EDD de la Belgique
    Tâches et responsabilités
    * Identification des latrines, ;
    * Evaluation des caractéristiques et conformités aux normes locales, nationales et internationales
    * Etudes des comportements et préférence des populations aux services offertes
    * Identification des forces, faiblesses, potentiels et obstacles de la gestion durale des latrines.
    * Expériences spécifiques en rapport avec le développement local, planification et programmation des actions prioritaires. ;

  • Cabinet des Ingénieurs Unis Cameroun - Assistant en analyse aux projets

    2010 - 2010 • Identification des latrines,
    • Evaluation des caractéristiques et conformités aux normes locales, nationales et internationales
    • Etude des comportements et préférence des populations aux services offertes
    • Identification des forces, faiblesses, potentiels et obstacles de la gestion durable des latrines

  • Association des femmes pour le développement - Chef d'Equipe de Planificateur

    2008 - 2009 pour l'accompagnement de la Commune de NGORO avec l'Association des femmes pour le développement du Mbam et Kim -Mbam Inoubou (AFEDEM) organe d'appui local (OAL)

  • Ecole Familiale d'agriculture rurale (EFAR) - Chargé des projets et d'insertion des étudiants

    2006 - 2009 - Recherche de financement et partenariat,
    - Elaboration des microprojets,
    - Plaidoyer auprès des ONG internationales
    - Rédaction des rapports
    - Dispenser les cours

Formations

  • Centre De Formation Pour L’Administration Municipale (CEFAM) De BUEA (Buea)

    Buea 2014 - 2014 Attestation de fin de formation

    Evaluation du projet, organisation et conduite des équipes, animation et coordination d’un projet, mobilisation des ressources, Montage des projets, montage du budget communal, booster l'économie locale.

  • Académie De La Fondation Aman International (Doula (Cours En Ligne Depuis L'Allemagne)

    Doula (Cours En Ligne Depuis L'Allemagne 2012 - 2012 Diplôme de Renforcement

    • Action humanitaire
    Evaluation et besoins humanitaires en cas de catastrophe ou de crise, Code des valeurs, code éthique et code de conduite d’un Corps humanitaire ( E-learning) (03mois)

  • Institut Panafricain Pour Le Développement Afrique (Douala)

    Douala 2007 - 2008 Maîtrise Professionnelle et management des projets

    - Projets : Evaluation des besoins, mise en œuvre du projet, organisation et conduite des équipes, animation et coordination d’un projet, mobilisation des ressources, appréciation d’un projet et Montage des projets.
    - Gestion des projets : Gestion administrative et financière, gestion du changement, gestion des ressources humaines, gestion des équipes et partenaires, gestion de stock, Suivi – év

  • Université De Yaoundé I (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2004 - 2005 Maîtrise en botanique et écologie

    Structure et dynamique des différents types de forêts. Ecologie des milieux ouverts et aquatiques, biostatistiques, gestion de l’environnement. Biologie

  • Université De Douala (Douala)

    Douala 1997 - 2002 Licence en Biologie et Physiologie

    Géologie interne, Ecologie, génétique,. Biologie, physiologie et besoins nutritifs des mammifères et plantes

  • Lycée Joss De Douala (Douala)

    Douala 1996 - 1997 Baccalauréat série D

    Mathématiques et sciences de la nature, (Biologie, chimie et physique)

