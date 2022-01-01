Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Elfie CAYRON
Ajouter
Elfie CAYRON
BERLIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce International
Avon
2002 - 2006
Marketing International
Lycée Fustel De Coulanges
Massy
2000 - 2002
BTS CI
Réseau
Alain THOUVENIN
Alexandre AITTALEB - PERDREAU
Angelique LOUIS
Charlène BODIN
Emmanuelle GROS
Guillaume CHARRON
Lucie PLANQUE
Sonia FERREIRA BIEZ
Sophie SCHUFFENECKER
Stéphanie PETIT