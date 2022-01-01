Menu

Elhaj NAJI

Morangis

Mes compétences :
VPN
OCS
Protocole TCP/IP
GLPI
Debian
Virtualisation
SCCM
VMware
Citrix
Microsoft Exchange
Active Directory
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Outlook
GNU
Citrix Winframe
Windows 2008 R2
WDS
VirtualBox
UNIX Open BSD
TCP/IP
SNMP
POP
PC Hardware
Network File System
NTP
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Iphone
IMAP
FTP
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
BlackBerry
Android

Entreprises

  • FACOM - Technicien support Proximité N2

    Morangis 2014 - maintenant * Gestion des incidents (prise en main à distance, proximité) ;
    * Support aux utilisateurs (Bureautique, réseaux, formation sur nouveau système d'exploitation, imprimantes...) ;
    * Client V.I.P ;
    * Environnement : Service now, Office 2007 et 2010, SCCM, Windows 7, VMware, LogmeIn ;
    * Parc de 4000 utilisateurs ;

  • Snecma - Technicien support Proximité N2

    Courcouronnes 2014 - 2014 * Déploiement et configuration de poste Windows 7 ;
    * Masterisation de poste fixe et portable ;
    * Déploiement de master et logiciel via console Altiris ;
    * Gestion des incidents (prise en main à distance, proximité) ;
    * Support aux utilisateurs (Bureautique, réseaux, formation sur nouveau système d'exploitation, imprimantes...) ;
    * Client V.I.P ;

  • CREDIT AGRICOLE - Technicien support Proximité N2

    Montrouge 2013 - 2013 * Migration de messagerie sur IPhone et IPad
    * Client V.I.P ;

Formations

Réseau