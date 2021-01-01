Menu

Julia DEMARCQ

Paris

Entreprises

  • Palo It - Talent Acquisition Specialist

    Paris 2018 - maintenant ABOUT PALO IT :
    Created in 2009, PALO IT is a consulting firm and innovative software development company.
    Located in France, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Australia and Mexico PALO IT gathers an awesome team of 300 passionate experts representing 26+ nationalities.

    The PALO IT customer base includes multinational leaders, investment funds and start-ups
    needing to accelerate their Time-to-Market dramatically and transform their business from a
    traditional to digital model :

    # We introduce disruptive technology innovation to their business
    # We organize to ensure collective success by fostering a start-up mindset
    # We deliver innovative, high value-added software, fast

    PALO IT offers many international jobs opportunities !

    If you think BIG and want to MAKE IT HAPPEN, join us or share with us your ambitions !

    For any details contact me :)

    jdemarcq@palo-it.com

