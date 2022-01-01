Elham TEHRANI

I love to work in the development of innovative products and the modification of existing ones to increase either cost efficiency or nutritional value.



My passion for food goes all the way back to the time when I was 10 years old and discovered that I could taste and imagine recipe in my mind before even existed on the plate, and of course it continues all the way to the present with my fascination for the world of cuisine and scientific food development.



Using the facilities of a research and development lab, I can envision working with a team to develop products that are delicious, nutritious and respond to emerging trends in the market.



Mes compétences :

Product Development

Sensory analysis

Product design

Culinary skills

Branding

Team Management

Responsible for product development project

Quality Control

Quality Assurance

Microsoft Office

Microbiology

Adobe Photoshop