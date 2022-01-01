Menu

Elham TEHRANI

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

I love to work in the development of innovative products and the modification of existing ones to increase either cost efficiency or nutritional value.

My passion for food goes all the way back to the time when I was 10 years old and discovered that I could taste and imagine recipe in my mind before even existed on the plate, and of course it continues all the way to the present with my fascination for the world of cuisine and scientific food development.

Using the facilities of a research and development lab, I can envision working with a team to develop products that are delicious, nutritious and respond to emerging trends in the market.

Mes compétences :
Product Development
Sensory analysis
Product design
Culinary skills
Branding
Team Management
Responsible for product development project
Quality Control
Quality Assurance
Microsoft Office
Microbiology
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • Sodevim - Conseil pour la création du restaurant d'une résidence universitair

    2014 - maintenant - Elaboration de la carte, choix des équipements, recrutement de l’équipe.
    - Résidence de 190 chambres, espace restaurant de 340 m2.

  • Cargill - Research intern

    Paris La-Défense 2014 - 2014 - In charge of the project from research to the technical laboratory experimentation.
    - Research of physical chemistry of Carrageenan and starch in food application, using advanced laboratory techniques.

  • Dublin University of Technology - Développement de produit

    2013 - 2013 -Supervision du projet de la conception à la mise sur le marché - dont l'étiquetage nutritionnel, la conception de l'emballage et des tests sensoriels.
    -1ère place sur 44 projets pour un «prototype de plat cuisiné " innovant.

  • Eldhrímnir veitingastaður (Restaurant) - Manager & owner

    2008 - 2012 Family oriented business. ;
    - Restaurant's capacity 120 seats with serving groups of 250 people for occasions.
    - Responsible for the management of production as well business aspects.
    - Planning and coordinating menus / Training and coaching personnel.

  • Syni laboratory - Laboratory technician

    2007 - 2008 -Performed various Microbiological tests on various food products.
    - Provided information for companies and/or individuals.

Formations

Réseau