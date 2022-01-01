Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Elhariti ABDERRAZZAK
Elhariti ABDERRAZZAK
CASABLANCA
En résumé
Technicien informatique chez ACOVIT MAROC
Marché Noir legal créative studio
- Résponsable technique
2015 - maintenant
INWI
- Commercial
Casablanca
2014 - 2015
Acovit maroc
- Technicien informatique
2014 - 2014
Sodexo
- Responsable d'installation System ACOVIT
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2008 - 2014
Pas de formation renseignée
Amine MARCIL
Awatif FAREH
Claude BARANES
Ghofran E.
Lamyae MANSOURI
Meryem BELGHITI
Redouane MEKKAOUI
Said ELFAZNI