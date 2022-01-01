Menu

Elhariti ABDERRAZZAK

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Technicien informatique chez ACOVIT MAROC

Entreprises

  • Marché Noir legal créative studio - Résponsable technique

    2015 - maintenant

  • INWI - Commercial

    Casablanca 2014 - 2015

  • Acovit maroc - Technicien informatique

    2014 - 2014

  • Sodexo - Responsable d'installation System ACOVIT

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2008 - 2014

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau