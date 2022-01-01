Retail
Elhassan ALJ
Elhassan ALJ
CASABLANCA
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
Confidentielle
- Responsable Ressoueces Humaines et juridique
2007 - maintenant
Bourse
- Trader
2002 - maintenant
Confidentelle
- Responsable juridique et administrative
1999 - 2001
Domaine agricole privé
- Gerance
1994 - 1999
: Création et gérance d'un domaine agricole et d'une unité d'élevage.
Formations
Faculté De Droit Et D'Economie De Tanger (Tanger)
Tanger
2011 - 2013
Master en droit privé
ISCAE (Casablanca)
Casablanca
2011 - 2013
Master
TPS FIN (Casablanca)
Casablanca
2003 - 2004
Formation en analyse technique et gestion des portefeuilles boursières
Faculté De Droit Et Sciences Économiques Fés (Fès)
Fès
1987 - 1991
Licence en droit privé
Lycé Moulay Slimane Lycée Moulay Slimane I (Fès)
Fès
1985 - 1987
Réseau
Aziz TAIB
Bouchta ALOUI
Fathellah KHRIS
Lamia MAALI
Mohamed AISSAOUI
Mohammed EL KADIRI
Youssef EL IMAMI