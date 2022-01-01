Menu

Elhassan ALJ

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Confidentielle - Responsable Ressoueces Humaines et juridique

    2007 - maintenant

  • Bourse - Trader

    2002 - maintenant

  • Confidentelle - Responsable juridique et administrative

    1999 - 2001

  • Domaine agricole privé - Gerance

    1994 - 1999 : Création et gérance d'un domaine agricole et d'une unité d'élevage.

Formations

  • Faculté De Droit Et D'Economie De Tanger (Tanger)

    Tanger 2011 - 2013 Master en droit privé

  • ISCAE (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2011 - 2013 Master

  • TPS FIN (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2003 - 2004 Formation en analyse technique et gestion des portefeuilles boursières

  • Faculté De Droit Et Sciences Économiques Fés (Fès)

    Fès 1987 - 1991 Licence en droit privé

  • Lycé Moulay Slimane Lycée Moulay Slimane I (Fès)

    Fès 1985 - 1987

Réseau