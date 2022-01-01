Menu

Elkhier OUAHRANI

Slough

En résumé

• Management of all projects aspects, planning, Projects' conduct in compliance with the budgets, timelines and standards of quality (SOPs, ICH/GCP)

• Primary contact for sponsors and internal departments (clinical monitoring, start-up team, regulatory, safety, DM, MW, medical monitoring, statistics, records management, contract and legal, finance and QA).

• Selection and management of vendors (CRO, drug supplier, central lab, IxRS, ePRO, translation company, printer, courier)

• Management of study budgets, forecasts, agreements, OOS, pass through costs, invoicing approvals and budget reconciliations

• Preparation and attendance to bid defence, kick-off and blind review meetings, organisation and presentation at investigator and monitor meetings, lead face to face meetings and international teleconferences with project teams, sponsors and vendors

• Creation of study documents: study plans, ICFs, guidelines, monitoring tools, protocol amendments, CRF/eCRFs set up including edit checks and DM plan review, review of the SAE reporting plan, participation in the preparation of clinical study reports

• Management of study logistics (IPs, CRFs, IxRS, central labs,...)

• Training of project teams to study protocols, procedures, mentoring of junior staff

• Management of clinical operation aspects: coordination and management of CRAs (Europe, USA and Latin America), monitoring planning, set up monitoring priorities, review of site visit reports, monitoring progress assessments, reporting to sponsors and to internal management

• Coordination of Ethics Committees and regulatory submissions

• Attendance to sponsor and internal audits, answer to audit reports, implementation of corrective actions

• TMF set-up and maintenance including regular QC coordination

• Coordination of feasibilities, sites' selections, initiations, monitoring and closures

Therapeutic Areas:
• Global, international and national clinical trials phase I, II, III, IV and retrospective,(Europe, USA and Latin Amercia:
Haematology, Oncology, Urology, Transplantations, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Medical Device, Hepato-Gastroenterology, Neuropathy, Anemia, Pain, Nephrology and Pharmacogenetics

• experience in Hospital, within investigator group/association, pharmaceutical company and CRO

Mes compétences :
Chef de Projets
Coordination
Dermatology
Essais cliniques
Management
Médical
Medical device
Nephrology
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Pain
Urology

Entreprises

  • Chiltern International - Senior Project Manager

    Slough 2015 - maintenant • Haematology, international phase III study
    • Oncology, international phase I/II study
    • Gastroentrology, international phase III study

  • CHILTERN International - Project Manager

    Slough 2010 - 2014 Jun 2010 - Dec 2014:Project Manager

    • Haematology, international phase III study
    • Oncology, international phase I/II study
    • Dermatology, international phase III study
    • Transplantation, international phase III study
    • Urology ,international phase II study
    • Dermatology, international phase I study

  • CHILTERN International - Clinical Team Leader

    Slough 2009 - 2012 • Haematology (GvHD), international phase III study
    • Oncology (Breast cancer), international phase III study
    • Urology (Over Active Bladder), international phase II study, CTL role until Apr 2010
    • Haematology (Lymphoma), international phase II studies
    • Ophthalmology (Diabetic Macular Edema), international phase III study
    • Medical device in Ohthalmology (Eye Dry Syndrome), national phase III study

  • Chiltern International - Lead CRA

    Slough 2009 - 2009 • Urology , international phase II study
    • Haematology, international phase II studies
    • Ophthalmology, international phase III study

  • CHILTERN International outsourced to Sanofi-Aventis - Senior CRA with Coordinator role

    2006 - 2008 • Haematology (Multiple Myeloma), international phase I study
    • Oncology (Breast cancer), international phase II study
    • Hepato-Gastroenterology (Cirrhotic ascites), program of 4 international phase III studies

  • Association de Recherche sur les CAncers dont Gynécologiques (ARCAGY) - Clinical Research Associate

    2005 - 2005 International and national phase I, II, III and IV studies
    • Oncology (Breast, Ovarian, Uterus and Pancreas)
    • Peripheral Neuropathy
    • Pain
    • Anemia

  • Groupe Nord d'Oncologie Multidsciplinaire (GNOM) - AVICENNE Hospital - Clinical Research Associate

    2005 - 2005 International and national phase I, II, III, IV and retrospective studies
    • Oncology (Breast, Lung, Mesothelium, Colorectal, Pancreas, ORL and Sarcoma)
    • Anemia
    • Pain
    • Renal Insufficiencies
    • Pharmacogenetics

  • Public Health School of Nancy - Survey Coordinator

    2003 - maintenant Coordination of a survey on public health in LORRAINE's region

  • INSERM - Nancy - Trainee

    2002 - 2003 Master's training period: "Inflammation and neurodegenerative diseases"

Formations

  • SupSanté

    Paris 2004 - 2004 Clinical Research Associate

  • Faculty Of Pharmacy, U.H.P., Nancy 1 (Nancy)

    Nancy 2002 - 2003 Master’s Degree in Research in Pharmacology, Option: Drug Action Mechanisms - Clinical Pharmacology

  • Faculty Of Sciences, U.H.P., Nancy 1 (Vandoeuvre- Les-Nanacy)

    Vandoeuvre- Les-Nanacy 2001 - 2002 Master’s Degree in Biochemistry

  • Biology Institute, U.S.T.H.B. (Algiers)

    Algiers 1995 - 2000 Master's Degree in Engineering in Biology Genius

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :