Elodie ROUSSEL
Elodie ROUSSEL
Montgermont
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Recrutement
Entreprises
REGIONAL INTERIM
- Responsable d agence
Montgermont
2016 - maintenant
Arcade interim
- Responsable d agence Interim
LOUVIERS
2015 - maintenant
KAEFER WANNER
- Chargée de mission RH
2010 - 2014
Sodie
- Consultante RH
Paris
2006 - 2010
Adecco
- Commericale
Villeurbanne
2002 - 2005
Cécile PERCHOC
Christian VANDEKERCKHOVE
Delphine DEL BRACCIO
Fayçal AURAGHI
Guillaume SINGEOT
Julie TRENY
Laurence GENTIL
Loic LE RENARD
Manuela DAS NEVES
Reda AZIZ
