Join an international Oil & Gas company to become a Strategy Analyst/Business Developer. Experience in Country/Project risks assessment and management strategy in the energy sector.



French: Native

English: Fully fluent (TOEIC: 990/990)

Spanish: Excellent written level/ Intermediate oral

Arabic: Beginner



Mes compétences :

Excel

Powerpoint

Web 2.0

Strategie

Risque pays

HSEQ

Business development

Energie

Management

Audit