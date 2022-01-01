Elsa LE BRIS

- Routine Petrophysical Analysis for Exploration and Development wells
- Core analysis following (CCA, SCAL)
- Wireline Logging operation and LWD
- Petrophysical reviews for new ventures and oil field acquisitions
- Contract revision with coring and logging companies
Perenco
- Internship
Paris2011 - 2011Development geology at Perenco Geosciences office, London
Reservoir characterization of the Upper Sendji formation in the Yombo field, offshore Congo
- Rock Typing and estimation of reservoir properties (permeability and water saturation) from core data analysis
- Estimation from the rock typing on Petrel of reservoir properties in uncored intervals or uncored wells
ENGIE
- International
Total E&P
- Internship
COURBEVOIE2009 - 2009Update of a training course based on a real case in exploration geology and reservoir evaluation.
- Geological study on the Euphrate graben (Syria)
- Creation of handouts for students explaining basics of exploration geology and reservoir geology (real field case, Jafra field, Syria)
Formations
Heriot-Watt University (Edimbourg)
Edimbourg2010 - 2011Petroleum Geosciences
Year sponsored by Perenco
May-June 2011: Six weeks team project as team leader
Prospect evaluation of the Wessex basin (Southern England)
- Bibligraphic synthesis on the geology of the Wessex basin
- Map creation on ArcGIS
- Well correlation on Petrel
- Risk assessment and leads ranking
- Part of the development plan decision
- Environmental consideration
February 2010: One week field trip in the Corinth Gulf (Greece) Sponsored by Total, GDF Suez, Schlumberger, BNP Paribas, Technip, Beicip Franlab
- Evaluation of the Petroleum potential of the Corinth Gulf area
- Study of the Gilbert Delta depositional environment
June 2009: Two weeks sedimentological field training in Ardeche (France).
- Sedimentological study of the Rhétian formation
- Outcrops