Menu

Elsa LE BRIS

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
English
Formation Evaluation
Geology
Modelling
Petrel
Spanish
Logging
Core analysis
Coring
Petrophysics

Entreprises

  • Perenco - Geologue modélisation

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Congo B assets
    - Complex fault modeling
    - Property modeling
    - Low Base High Case volumetrics
    - Development well proposals

  • Perenco - Petrophysicienne

    Paris 2011 - 2016 Congo and Tunisia assets (march 2014-July 2016)
    Gabon assets (Oct 2011-March 2014)

    - Routine Petrophysical Analysis for Exploration and Development wells
    - Core analysis following (CCA, SCAL)
    - Wireline Logging operation and LWD
    - Petrophysical reviews for new ventures and oil field acquisitions
    - Contract revision with coring and logging companies

  • Perenco - Internship

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Development geology at Perenco Geosciences office, London

    Reservoir characterization of the Upper Sendji formation in the Yombo field, offshore Congo

    - Rock Typing and estimation of reservoir properties (permeability and water saturation) from core data analysis
    - Estimation from the rock typing on Petrel of reservoir properties in uncored intervals or uncored wells

  • ENGIE - International

    COURBEVOIE 2010 - 2010 Development geology at Perenco Geosciences office, London

    Reservoir characterization of the Upper Sendji formation in the Yombo field, offshore Congo

    - Rock Typing and estimation of reservoir properties (permeability and water saturation) from core data analysis
    - Estimation from the rock typing on Petrel of reservoir properties in uncored intervals or uncored wells

  • Total E&P - Internship

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - 2009 Update of a training course based on a real case in exploration geology and reservoir evaluation.

    - Geological study on the Euphrate graben (Syria)
    - Creation of handouts for students explaining basics of exploration geology and reservoir geology (real field case, Jafra field, Syria)

Formations

  • Heriot-Watt University (Edimbourg)

    Edimbourg 2010 - 2011 Petroleum Geosciences

    Year sponsored by Perenco

    May-June 2011: Six weeks team project as team leader
    Prospect evaluation of the Wessex basin (Southern England)
    - Bibligraphic synthesis on the geology of the Wessex basin
    - Map creation on ArcGIS
    - Well correlation on Petrel
    - Risk assessment and leads ranking
    - Part of the development plan decision
    - Environmental consideration

    April 2011: One week field trip in the D

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Géologie

    Nancy 2007 - 2010 Géosciences Pétrolières

    February 2010: One week field trip in the Corinth Gulf (Greece) Sponsored by Total, GDF Suez, Schlumberger, BNP Paribas, Technip, Beicip Franlab
    - Evaluation of the Petroleum potential of the Corinth Gulf area
    - Study of the Gilbert Delta depositional environment

    June 2009: Two weeks sedimentological field training in Ardeche (France).
    - Sedimentological study of the Rhétian formation
    - Outcrops

Réseau