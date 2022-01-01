Menu

Elsa PAPA

LONDRES

En résumé

French and living in London -
Expert in the Tourism Industry, I am a hard working and proactive professional.

Passionate and involved in what I do, I thrive when working in a multicultural and fast-paced environment. As a dynamic person with a strong work ethic I put energy and drive into any projects tailor-made groups/FITs travel related. I particularly enjoy taking on new ones.

I can rely on my skills set qualities such as teamwork, organization, multitask and adaptability when participating to the development of the company by optimizing and creating new partnerships and bringing new ideas. Detailed oriented, I like things to be done meticulously. It is indeed one of the reason why I like to contribute to the company with my perseverance as well as my expertise in order to develop new partnerships, but also to the sustainability of current relationships.
I meet challenges with enthusiasm and know how to prioritize. My personality enriched of work experiences in a foreign country testifies of my capacity of integration and my flexibility.

Working on various projects thrilled me. I will always be open to any new good opportunities and/or new challenges within the Travel Industry.

Mes compétences :
C2I
PSC1
Tourisme
Réseaux sociaux & Social Media
BAFA
Pack Office
Ressources humaines
Tour Opérateur
Agence de voyages
Gestion de la relation client
Enseignement

Entreprises

  • Miki Travel Limited - Agent de Réservations FIT

    2015 - maintenant ➢ Miki Travel est mondialement reconnu pour son vaste éventail de produits de voyage, incluant un très grand nombre de service allant de l’hébergement à des excursions de tout genre dans le monde entier.
    ➢ Business to Business

    • Réservations d’hébergement pour les clients individuels ou petits groupes (téléphone / emails) / travail de près avec différents agents/TO
    • Fournir aux différents départements vente les informations mises à jour des réservations / hôtels
    • Négocier les prix et différentes conditions avec les hôtels
    • Résoudre les problèmes et plaintes directement avec les hôtels
    • Négocier les compensations ou remboursements quand nécessaire
    • Mettre à jour les tarifs précis et les informations des réservations dans le système interne (Oscar)
    • Travailler en collaboration avec les différents départements du Groupe Miki Travel afin de répondre à la demande des agents / résoudre les problèmes ou autre(s)

  • CEI (Centre d'Echanges Internationaux) - Londres - Responsable Agent de Réservations Hébergements

    2015 - 2015 ➢ Depuis 1947, le CEI s’investit dans diverses missions au profit des jeunes, en favorisant l’éducation par l’enseignement des langues, l’apprentissage de la vie en collectivité, l’insertion professionnelle et les voyages. L’ensemble de ses programmes a pour objectif un réel projet éducatif et pédagogique.
    Le CEI propose une multitude d’activités à travers 4 pôles différents (stage/ emploi/ hébergement/ cours d'anglais), en France et à l’étranger pour les groupes et individuels.

    En 2013, le Groupe CEI s'agrandit et ouvre ses programmes à de nouvelles perspectives avec la reprise d’un des principaux acteurs en France dans le domaine des voyages scolaires éducatifs, l’Agence "Envol Espace", créée il y a plus de 30 ans par une enseignante.

    • Développement et optimisation du réseau partenaires hébergements - résidences, maisons en colocation, auberges de jeunesse
    • Visites de nouveaux hébergements à Londres dans le but de créer de nouveaux partenariats
    • Négociations de contrats et échanges avec les fournisseurs de services (résidences, maisons en colocation, auberges de jeunesse, restaurants, compagnies de bus) en respectant les standards qualités et optimisant les grilles tarifaires
    • Placements de groupes à gros volume venant à Londres via Envol Espace (un tour opérateur spécialisé dans l’organisation de séjours linguistiques à l’étranger)
    • Gestion des plaintes
    • Contrôle et pointage des factures hébergements et autres services
    • Récapitulatif des objectifs chiffrés de la semaine/ participation à la réunion hebdomadaire en interne (statistiques/ comparaison avec les années précédentes/ axes de développement/ objectifs)
    • Recrutement et formation de la stagiaire sur le département hébergement

  • CEI (Centre d'Echanges Internationaux) - Londres - Agent de Réservations - Hébergements

    2014 - 2015 ➢ Depuis 1947, le CEI s’investit dans diverses missions au profit des jeunes, en favorisant l’éducation par l’enseignement des langues, l’apprentissage de la vie en collectivité, l’insertion professionnelle et les voyages. L’ensemble de ses programmes a pour objectif un réel projet éducatif et pédagogique.
    Le CEI propose une multitude d’activités à travers 4 pôles différents (stage/ emploi/ hébergement/ cours d'anglais), en France et à l’étranger pour les groupes et individuels.
     
    • Gestion des allotements hébergements, de la promotion au remplissage des chambres
    • Traitement des demandes d’hébergement/ autres services en fonction de la demande précises des FITs + groupes en suivant les conventions
    • Création du séjour (logements/ restaurants/ visites culturelles/ transports) jusqu’à la facturation
    • Prospection – à la recherche de nouveaux partenaires/ négociation de contrats
    • S’assurer que les objectifs ont été atteints (tarifs, marges, etc)
    • S’assurer que les tarifs et supports informatifs (site internet/ brochures/ bulletin de réservation/ Conditions Générales de Ventes) sont à jour
    • Coopération et échanges réguliers avec les différents départements de l’entreprise (programme sur mesure)
    • Echanges quotidiens avec partenaires hébergements
    • Edition des documents de confirmation (bons d'échanges, plans)
    • Suivi des dossiers clients/ paiements/ échéanciers/ factures partenaires (individuels/ groupes)
    • Respecter les délais et atteindre les objectifs chiffrés
    • Reporter aux managers

  • Oliver's Travels - Agence de Voyages de Luxe - Londres - Assistante Agent de Voyages

    2014 - 2014 ➢ Oliver's Travels est une agence de voyages de luxe basée à Londres. Elle est spécialisée dans les séjours haut de gamme: endroits insolites, luxueux et uniques en leur genre. De plus, elle propose des villas, châteaux, maisons majestueuses, manoirs et cottages: en France mais aussi à travers le reste de l’Europe et les Caraïbes.

    • Voyage d'affaire en Aquitaine pendant une semaine (visites de nouvelles propriétés/ redaction et rassemblement des informations relatives aux visites)
    • Contact clients pour déterminer leur demande (choix de destinations, dates, nombre de pax, budget...)
    • Contact de propriétaires afin de vérifier les disponibilités
    • Réservation de propriétés
    • Préparation et assemblage des « Booking packs »(lettre de bienvenue, facture, détails du séjour)
    • Mise à jour du site internet

  • Global Language Expert Ldt - London - Tutrice de français

    2013 - 2014 ➢ Entreprise linguistique internationale - Enseignement du français aux étrangers, leçons privées

    • Préparation de méthodes et cours pour tous niveaux (débutants / intermédiaires / avancés)
    • Enseignement du français aux étrangers : enfants, étudiants, professionnels,…

  • Mondoramas Voyages - Assistante Forfaitiste

    2013 - 2013 ➢ Mondoramas Voyages est un tour opérateur organisant des séjours groupe sur mesure: en France et dans le reste de l’Europe. Mondoramas organise des séjours autour d'une riche palette de voyages thématiques spécialement conçue pour toutes tailles de groupes.
    Spécialiste du circuit thématique. Il propose toute sorte de séjours.

    • Contact avec le client/ création d’un devis en fonction de la demande du client
    • Vérification des disponibilités auprès des prestataires de services (hôtels, restaurants, musées)
    • Pose d’options/ Confirmations d’options/ Réservations
    • Montage d’itinéraires/ Elaboration des programmes/ Création des carnets de voyages
    • Envoi confirmation de séjour au client (lettre/ carnet de voyages/ bons d’échanges de chaque prestation)
    • Animation et enrichissement du site internet/ du blog/ des réseaux sociaux afin d’optimiser leur référencement naturel

  • Centre de Loisirs Henri Wallon - Animatrice

    2012 - 2012 • Création & mise en place d’activités de loisirs en lien avec les 5 sens
    • Gestion de l’accueil et des animations
    • Sensibilisation des enfants à l’environnement

  • ADALPA - Directrice adjointe et Animatrice

    2011 - 2011 • Création et mise en oeuvre de projets d’activités
    • Gestion de tâches administratives / Classement de fichiers
    • Coordination du personnel / Réunions hebdomadaires pour affiner le projet du séjour

  • The Manchester Metropolitan University - Étudiante Ambassadrice (guide)

    2010 - 2011 • Accueil des futurs étudiants
    • Distribution de flyers

Formations

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)

    Lyon 2012 - 2013 Master 2

  • Université Grenoble 3 Stendhal (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 2011 - 2012 Master 1

    •Les matières de l'enseignement primaire, des sciences aux lettres
    •Langue anglaise (version, thème, linguistique)
    •Psychologie et développement de l'enfant

  • Manchester Metropolitan University (Manchester)

    Manchester 2010 - 2011 Année ERASMUS, Licence 3

    • Année d'échange ERASMUS
    • Etudiante Ambassadrice lors de mon année ERASMUS à la Manchester Metropolitan University

  • Université Montpellier 3 Paul Valery

    Montpellier 2008 - 2011 Licence

  • Lycée Gerard Philipe (Bagnols Sur Ceze)

    Bagnols Sur Ceze 2005 - 2008 Baccalauréat mention AB

Réseau