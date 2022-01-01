French and living in London -

Expert in the Tourism Industry, I am a hard working and proactive professional.



Passionate and involved in what I do, I thrive when working in a multicultural and fast-paced environment. As a dynamic person with a strong work ethic I put energy and drive into any projects tailor-made groups/FITs travel related. I particularly enjoy taking on new ones.



I can rely on my skills set qualities such as teamwork, organization, multitask and adaptability when participating to the development of the company by optimizing and creating new partnerships and bringing new ideas. Detailed oriented, I like things to be done meticulously. It is indeed one of the reason why I like to contribute to the company with my perseverance as well as my expertise in order to develop new partnerships, but also to the sustainability of current relationships.

I meet challenges with enthusiasm and know how to prioritize. My personality enriched of work experiences in a foreign country testifies of my capacity of integration and my flexibility.



Working on various projects thrilled me. I will always be open to any new good opportunities and/or new challenges within the Travel Industry.



