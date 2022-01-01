Elsa SOURICE

Marseille2011 - maintenantResponsable éditoriale du magazine interne (quadrimestriel, 2700 exemplaires)
*Chargée de projet pour le numéro hors-série collector du magazine interne (3500 exemplaires, numéro publié en mars 2011)
* Chargée de projet pour la refonte du magazine
- Responsable Intranet :
* édition et mise en ligne de contenus multimédia
* chef de projet sur la refonte du site : brief et choix de l'agence, gestion des phases de développement, test et lancement, mise en place et suivi des statistiques de fréquentation.
- Liaison avec les autres directions
- Organisation d'évènements internes
- Management de stagiaires
Voyage Privé
- Trainee at the Purchasing Department
Aix-en-Provence2009 - 2009Updating databases, preparing presentations and hotel descriptions to figure on the website
Contacting luxury hotels all over the world and negotiating partnerships with them
Ricard
- Trainee at the Communications Departement
Marseille2009 - 2010Internal and external corporate communication: writing articles and editing the internal magazine (2700 copies), updating both the French website and intranet, and assisting on the creation of the English one, creating internal and external leaflets and brochures
Skills:
° Communication and literacy
° Flexibility and readiness to accept responsibility and improve my performance
° Team working and contributing to discussion
° Problem solving and creative thinking to develop appropriate solutions
° Personal and time management