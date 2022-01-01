Menu

Elsa SOURICE

Marseille

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Ricard - Chargée de communication

    Marseille 2011 - maintenant Responsable éditoriale du magazine interne (quadrimestriel, 2700 exemplaires)
    *Chargée de projet pour le numéro hors-série collector du magazine interne (3500 exemplaires, numéro publié en mars 2011)
    * Chargée de projet pour la refonte du magazine

    - Responsable Intranet :
    * édition et mise en ligne de contenus multimédia
    * chef de projet sur la refonte du site : brief et choix de l'agence, gestion des phases de développement, test et lancement, mise en place et suivi des statistiques de fréquentation.

    - Liaison avec les autres directions
    - Organisation d'évènements internes
    - Management de stagiaires

  • Voyage Privé - Trainee at the Purchasing Department

    Aix-en-Provence 2009 - 2009 Updating databases, preparing presentations and hotel descriptions to figure on the website
    Contacting luxury hotels all over the world and negotiating partnerships with them

  • Ricard - Trainee at the Communications Departement

    Marseille 2009 - 2010 Internal and external corporate communication: writing articles and editing the internal magazine (2700 copies), updating both the French website and intranet, and assisting on the creation of the English one, creating internal and external leaflets and brochures

    Skills:
    ° Communication and literacy
    ° Flexibility and readiness to accept responsibility and improve my performance
    ° Team working and contributing to discussion
    ° Problem solving and creative thinking to develop appropriate solutions
    ° Personal and time management

Formations

Réseau