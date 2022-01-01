Retail
Emmanuel MEDVEDOWSKY
Emmanuel MEDVEDOWSKY
GENEVE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Korn Ferry International
- Senior Associate
2012 - maintenant
Heidrick & Struggles
- Associate
PARIS
2010 - 2012
DPDHL
- Consultant - MBA Intern
2009 - 2009
USA Placement
- Office Manager - CoOwner
2004 - 2008
Formations
Instituto De Empresa (Madrid)
Madrid
2008 - 2009
Strategy/Marketing
Focus on HR Strategy
Ecole Hôtelière De Lausanne EHL (Lausanne)
Lausanne
1999 - 2003
Réseau
Bastien SEIGNOLLES
Elsa SOURICE
Hugues MERCIER
Martin KAUFMANN
Mohammed MERZOUK
Olivier BOUDAREL
Paul CORNILLON
Richard HERVE
Susan PULLUM
Tiphaine JACOB