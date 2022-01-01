Menu

Emmanuel MEDVEDOWSKY

GENEVE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Korn Ferry International - Senior Associate

    2012 - maintenant

  • Heidrick & Struggles - Associate

    PARIS 2010 - 2012

  • DPDHL - Consultant - MBA Intern

    2009 - 2009

  • USA Placement - Office Manager - CoOwner

    2004 - 2008

Formations

  • Instituto De Empresa (Madrid)

    Madrid 2008 - 2009 Strategy/Marketing

    Focus on HR Strategy

  • Ecole Hôtelière De Lausanne EHL (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 1999 - 2003

Réseau