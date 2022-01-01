Menu

Elsa VENISSE

Paris

En résumé

7 years of work experience in Project Management and International Development
- Internationalising activities of companies, associations and clusters: developing new partnership agreements, raising international exposure and influence, boosting international projects and sales

- Strategic and operational participation in EU projects related to innovation clusters and lead markets, in the framework of the EC DG GROW, the DG RTD with FP6&7 programs, the DG REGIO with Interreg IV program: organisation of international meetings and negotiations, evaluation of project proposals, management of deliverables, budget management, follow up and reporting

- Organisation of major international events (300+): drawing detailed retro-planning, designing event program, convincing high level speakers, finding an adequate venue, organisation of logistics

- Management of an international team of 12 people: setting up sales objectives and annual budget, training and follow up of activities

SKILLS
• Strong ability to research and maintain relationships with potential partners and customers
• Global sensitivity, multi-cultural understanding and empathy
• Diplomacy and good interpersonal skill
• Ability to speak in front of large audiences

> Powered by an international working environment and very open to challenging opportunities!
> Specialties: international relations, international sales, business strategy, event planning and management, negotiation with high-level contacts, networking

Mes compétences :
Communication
Relations Publiques
Lobbying
Gestion de projet
Commerce international
Négociation
Clustering
Evénementiel
Management interculturel
Développement de partenariats

Entreprises

  • - - Tour du monde

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Personal project across regions which have shown impressive economic development: Western Africa (Burkina-Faso, Ivory Coast, Ghana), China (Beijing, Shanghai and Yunnan Region), Brazil (Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia State)

  • Comexposium - Responsable du développement international

    Paris La Défense 2012 - 2014 - Département Agriculture et Alimentation - Salons B to B: SIMA Paris, SITEVI Montpellier, SITEVINITECH China and Argentina
    • Développement de partenariats : analyse du marché agricole, de la concurrence internationale et identification d’acteurs institutionnels « point d’entrée » dans les pays à fort potentiel: organisations internationales et européennes, autorités locales, syndicats et fédérations professionnelles
    • Promotion du département Agriculture à l’étranger via des participations à des salons et évènements
    • Animation d’un réseau d’agents répartis dans 10 pays et recrutement de 2 nouveaux agents
    >> Nouveaux partenariats signés avec des organisations en Russie, Rep. Tchèque, Argentine et Brésil
    >> Augmentation de 8,7 % des ventes internationales du salon agricole SIMA 2013 vs SIMA 2011

  • Consultant freelance, Bruxelles - Project Management, EU relations, International Business development, PR

    2009 - maintenant Project Management
    Growth strategy
    EU relations and connections
    Events organisation
    Promotion and PR

  • Europa InterCluster, Bruxelles - Chef de projet

    2009 - 2012 - Agence Européenne de coopération entre clusters -
    • Identification et prospection de nouveaux adhérents et partenaires dans toute l’Europe: clusters, entreprises, universités, collectivités, centres de recherche, agences de développement régionales
    • Suivi opérationnel et stratégique du projet www.ClusterExcellence.eu initié par la DG GROW de la Commission Européenne (15 partenaires, budget de 2M€) visant à établir un label européen sur le management de cluster et à fournir un cadre d’échanges entre les managers européens
    > Organisation de réunions/ négociation avec les partenaires et représentants de la Commission Européenne/ coordination des tâches et gestion des livrables/ planification et gestion budgétaire
    • Représentation de l’Agence à des évènements sur l’innovation et les clusters dans toute l’Europe
    • Planification et organisation d’évènements majeurs, de réunions stratégiques et de workshops
    • Veille régulière sur les politiques européennes de l'innovation et les appels à projets
    • Gestion et alimentation quotidienne de nos réseaux de communication (digitaux et Print)

  • Reed Midem, Paris/ Hong-Kong - Responsable Commercial International

    2007 - 2007 Anglais / Russe
    Commercialisation du salon Mipim Asie 2007 (Marché International Professionnel de l'Immobilier en Asie, HK)
    - Gestion d'un portefeuille clients en Russie, Royaume-Uni et Asie du Sud Est
    - Négociation des ventes d'espaces publicitaires dans les publications du salon
    > Progression du taux de participation: +23% des objectifs,120 K€ de C.A dont 33% de prospects

Formations

  • Université Paris 13 Paris Nord Villetaneuse

    Villetaneuse 2008 - 2009 Master 2 Relations Internationales

    Géopolitique Internationale
    Politiques économiques
    Droit International
    Mémoire: Les paradoxes de la politique extérieure de Poutine

  • Plekhanov Russian Academy Of Economics (Moscou)

    Moscou 2006 - 2006 BA International Management

  • ECOLE SUPERIEURE DE COMMERCE EXTERIEUR

    Paris La Défense 2002 - 2006 Master International Business Management

    Spécialisation en Négociation Internationale et Lobbying Européen
    Majors in International Negociation and European Lobbying

