Elsa VENISSE

7 years of work experience in Project Management and International Development

- Internationalising activities of companies, associations and clusters: developing new partnership agreements, raising international exposure and influence, boosting international projects and sales



- Strategic and operational participation in EU projects related to innovation clusters and lead markets, in the framework of the EC DG GROW, the DG RTD with FP6&7 programs, the DG REGIO with Interreg IV program: organisation of international meetings and negotiations, evaluation of project proposals, management of deliverables, budget management, follow up and reporting



- Organisation of major international events (300+): drawing detailed retro-planning, designing event program, convincing high level speakers, finding an adequate venue, organisation of logistics



- Management of an international team of 12 people: setting up sales objectives and annual budget, training and follow up of activities



SKILLS

• Strong ability to research and maintain relationships with potential partners and customers

• Global sensitivity, multi-cultural understanding and empathy

• Diplomacy and good interpersonal skill

• Ability to speak in front of large audiences



> Powered by an international working environment and very open to challenging opportunities!

> Specialties: international relations, international sales, business strategy, event planning and management, negotiation with high-level contacts, networking



Mes compétences :

Communication

Relations Publiques

Lobbying

Gestion de projet

Commerce international

Négociation

Clustering

Evénementiel

Management interculturel

Développement de partenariats