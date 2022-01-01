Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Elsie DANJOU
Ajouter
Elsie DANJOU
LUXEMBOURG
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Le Royal Hôtel Luxembourg
- Director of sales and marketing
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Hôtelière De Lausanne (Lausanne)
Lausanne
2003 - 2004
Réseau
Catherine ZOYDO
Cédric DUBBIOSI
Leslie GAUCHER