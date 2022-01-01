Menu

Elvis PASSO NPECHI

DOUALA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Production Management
assuring quality products
Continuous Improvement
Quality Assurance
SLA
Employee Engagement
Analytical Skills
upper management
Organization monitoring
Process Control
Food Packaging
Feasibility Studies
Food Safety
Agro Food Processing
Assembly Lines
Biodiversity
GMP
Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point
Heat Transfer
ISO 22000
ISO 900X Standard
New Product Development
Organisational Skills
Physiology
Process Engineering
Quality Management
Quality Management Systems
R&D
Scientific management
Sensory Analysis
Team Management
Teamwork
Water Treatment
microbials analysis
microbiology
Autocad
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Office
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
STATISTICA

Entreprises

  • DIAGEO GUINNESS CAMEROON SA. - QUALITY CONTROLE/QUALITY ASSURANCE

    2018 - maintenant Activities Agro-industry (production and commercialazation of beverages, spirits and soft

    Position drinks
    SHIFT QUALITY CONTROLLER.

    Main mission The Shift Quality Controller is responsible for assuring quality products and
    processes through the continuous improvement of established systems and procedures and enforcing quality standards in order to continually exceed corporate and customer expectations.

    Specific missions * Ensure the brewery complies with the appropriate standards

    * Ensure that service level agreements relating to quality are met

    * Organise and implement quality improvement projects within the

    brewery

    * Analyse quality assurance data

    * Work with third party companies to coordinate audits

    * Encourage industry best practice in the brewery

    * Motivate staff to improve performance and product quality

    * Push the brewery to meet food and feed quality standards

    * Ensure compliance with EHS, Food/Feed Integrity and GMP

    standards

    * Ensure continuous improvement occurs

    * Attend meetings with various stakeholders

    * Report KPI to upper management

    * Assesse product quality complaints

    * Ensure that all products maintain compliance to food and feed safety

    programs

    * Work with quality team to organise and perform analysis of products

    * Test new raw materials and help brewers choose raw materials

    * Help organise sensory trials of products

    * Help organise complaint management

  • SAAGRY SA. - PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR

    2017 - 2018 Activities Agro-industry (production and commercialazation of reffined palm oil (oleine),
    stearine, fatty acid and soap.
    Position PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR
    Main mission Applying the industrial policy defined by management in terms of production,

    organizes, plans and follows production in order to achieve the defined target.
    Contributes to improving production processes to improve productivity and ensure conformity.

    Specific missions * Planning and supervise production with all team's leaders, and according to the demand of commercial department.
    * Responding to unexpected commercials orders and technical contingencies.
    * Coordinate production and maintenance requirements, ensure communication with other services.
    * Monitor and adjust production forecasts, relative to the machines capacities
    * Manage production staff and ensure recruitment necessary for flexibility in
    overproduction's periods
    * Inform and train my collaborator's in technical developments, skill's transfer, quality, safety and environmental requirements, define, planning and organize all training needs for all the production team.
    * Analyze failures, malfunctions and propose all amelioration's plan.
    * Research and propose solutions to continuously improve productivity of at list
    98% on target, reactivity and quality of production: manage shorter and shorter series, improve production set-ups, optimize flows and supervise trials
    * Improve production management and its information system
    * Plan the necessary investments in collaboration with the methods and purchases department; and advise the decision makers
    * Transmit any information necessary as the solutions of the production technical constraints.

  • CHOCOCAM TIGER BRANDS - PRODUCTION COORDINATOR

    2016 - 2017 Activities Agro-industry ( production and commercialazation of Chocolate and Candies
    products
    Position PRODUCTION COORDINATOR

    Main mission Manufacture products in quantity and quality,according to the established
    planning, while respecting the process, the hygiene and safety conditions of peoples and goods.

    Specific missions
    * Animation and management of the production' s teams.

    * Ensures the safety, hygiene of people and goods, and the general environment

    of production,

    * Organization monitoring and evaluation of progress and performance of the

    production's team,

    * Guarantee the results of the production's team (efficiency, productivity, performance, safety, quality, generation of waste, assiduity ...)

  • CHOCOCAM TIGER BRANDS - QUALITY CONTROLLER

    2016 - 2016 Activities Agro-industry ( production and commercialazation of Chocolate and Candies
    products
    Position QUALITY CONTROLLER

    Main mission Carry out controls on raw materials prior to use at the factory, in-process
    product controls (process control) and controls on finished products before expedition to the finished product store.

    * Control of raw materials and packaging before the used at the factory, Specific missions
    * Control of products in process according to the process control plan,

    * Control of the traceability of raw materials, products in process and finished

    products, and keep up to date the relevant records,

    * Control and release of the finished products, samples are taken from the

    analysis and storage of the control samples.

  • TIGER BRANDS - PRODUCTION CORDINATOR

    2016 - 2017

  • SODEPA SA - Trainee (End of Engineering studies)

    2014 - 2014 Activities Agro-industry (Provision of animal slaughtering services, Manufacture and
    marketing of slaughter co-products

    Position Trainee (End of Engineering studies)

    Main objectives Modeling the drying kinetics of blood clot for the manufacture of blood flour.

  • CAMLAIT SA - Trainee

    2013 - 2013 Activities Agro-industry (manufacturing and marketing milk products and food
    packaging).

    Position Trainee

    Main objectives Feasibility study on eco-design of biosourced food packaging, their
    biodegradability in relation to food safety

  • NT FOODS SARL - Trainee

    2012 - 2012 Activities Agro-industry (Manufacture and marketing of infant products)

    Position Trainee

    Main objectives Evaluation of grinding and sieving efficiency, determination of sieving yields

Formations

  • ECOLE NATIONALE SUPERIEURE AGRO INDUSTRIELLE / UNIVERSITE DE NGAOUNDERE (Ngaoundéré)

    Ngaoundéré 2011 - 2014

  • ECOLE NATIONALE SUPERIEURE DES SCIENCES AGRO-INDUSTRIELLES (ENSAI) Ngaoundéré-Cameroun (Ngaoundéré)

    Ngaoundéré 2011 - 2014 Master of Engineering

    Main courses: * Food transformation processes and supply chain control.
    * Industrial process engineering (brewing, sugar manufacturing, oil extraction and raffinery, meat and meat products manufacturing, chocolate and confectionary making, starch and products based cereals, milk and milk products, wáter treatment, food microbiology...)
    * Quality assurance, good manufacturing and hygie

  • Faculté Des Sciences Université De Ngaoundéré (Ngaoundéré)

    Ngaoundéré 2008 - 2011 Bachelor of Science

    Main courses: * Physiology , anatomy and taxonomy of plant and animals
    * Physico-chemicals and microbials analysis of agricultural products
    * Pharmaceutical plants, agro-forestery and ecosystems

    School * Initiation to biological agriculture
    * General and analytical chemestry, microbiology, and biodiversity.
    Faculty of Sciences, University of Ngaoundere, Cameroon

  • Lycée Classique Et Moderne De Maroua (Maroua)

    Maroua 2007 - 2008 Baccalaureat

    (Serie D, Mathematics, biology,chemistry, physics)

    School Lycee classique et moderne de Maroua, Cameroon

