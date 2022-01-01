Elvis PASSO NPECHI

-
DIAGEO GUINNESS CAMEROON SA.
- QUALITY CONTROLE/QUALITY ASSURANCE
2018 - maintenant
Activities Agro-industry (production and commercialazation of beverages, spirits and soft
Position drinks
SHIFT QUALITY CONTROLLER.
Main mission The Shift Quality Controller is responsible for assuring quality products and
processes through the continuous improvement of established systems and procedures and enforcing quality standards in order to continually exceed corporate and customer expectations.
Specific missions * Ensure the brewery complies with the appropriate standards
* Ensure that service level agreements relating to quality are met
* Organise and implement quality improvement projects within the
brewery
* Analyse quality assurance data
* Work with third party companies to coordinate audits
* Encourage industry best practice in the brewery
* Motivate staff to improve performance and product quality
* Push the brewery to meet food and feed quality standards
* Ensure compliance with EHS, Food/Feed Integrity and GMP
standards
* Ensure continuous improvement occurs
* Attend meetings with various stakeholders
* Report KPI to upper management
* Assesse product quality complaints
* Ensure that all products maintain compliance to food and feed safety
programs
* Work with quality team to organise and perform analysis of products
* Test new raw materials and help brewers choose raw materials
* Help organise sensory trials of products
* Help organise complaint management
-
SAAGRY SA.
- PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR
2017 - 2018
Activities Agro-industry (production and commercialazation of reffined palm oil (oleine),
stearine, fatty acid and soap.
Position PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR
Main mission Applying the industrial policy defined by management in terms of production,
organizes, plans and follows production in order to achieve the defined target.
Contributes to improving production processes to improve productivity and ensure conformity.
Specific missions * Planning and supervise production with all team's leaders, and according to the demand of commercial department.
* Responding to unexpected commercials orders and technical contingencies.
* Coordinate production and maintenance requirements, ensure communication with other services.
* Monitor and adjust production forecasts, relative to the machines capacities
* Manage production staff and ensure recruitment necessary for flexibility in
overproduction's periods
* Inform and train my collaborator's in technical developments, skill's transfer, quality, safety and environmental requirements, define, planning and organize all training needs for all the production team.
* Analyze failures, malfunctions and propose all amelioration's plan.
* Research and propose solutions to continuously improve productivity of at list
98% on target, reactivity and quality of production: manage shorter and shorter series, improve production set-ups, optimize flows and supervise trials
* Improve production management and its information system
* Plan the necessary investments in collaboration with the methods and purchases department; and advise the decision makers
* Transmit any information necessary as the solutions of the production technical constraints.
-
CHOCOCAM TIGER BRANDS
- PRODUCTION COORDINATOR
2016 - 2017
Activities Agro-industry ( production and commercialazation of Chocolate and Candies
products
Position PRODUCTION COORDINATOR
Main mission Manufacture products in quantity and quality,according to the established
planning, while respecting the process, the hygiene and safety conditions of peoples and goods.
Specific missions
* Animation and management of the production' s teams.
* Ensures the safety, hygiene of people and goods, and the general environment
of production,
* Organization monitoring and evaluation of progress and performance of the
production's team,
* Guarantee the results of the production's team (efficiency, productivity, performance, safety, quality, generation of waste, assiduity ...)
-
CHOCOCAM TIGER BRANDS
- QUALITY CONTROLLER
2016 - 2016
Activities Agro-industry ( production and commercialazation of Chocolate and Candies
products
Position QUALITY CONTROLLER
Main mission Carry out controls on raw materials prior to use at the factory, in-process
product controls (process control) and controls on finished products before expedition to the finished product store.
* Control of raw materials and packaging before the used at the factory, Specific missions
* Control of products in process according to the process control plan,
* Control of the traceability of raw materials, products in process and finished
products, and keep up to date the relevant records,
* Control and release of the finished products, samples are taken from the
analysis and storage of the control samples.
-
TIGER BRANDS
- PRODUCTION CORDINATOR
2016 - 2017
-
SODEPA SA
- Trainee (End of Engineering studies)
2014 - 2014
Activities Agro-industry (Provision of animal slaughtering services, Manufacture and
marketing of slaughter co-products
Position Trainee (End of Engineering studies)
Main objectives Modeling the drying kinetics of blood clot for the manufacture of blood flour.
-
CAMLAIT SA
- Trainee
2013 - 2013
Activities Agro-industry (manufacturing and marketing milk products and food
packaging).
Position Trainee
Main objectives Feasibility study on eco-design of biosourced food packaging, their
biodegradability in relation to food safety
-
NT FOODS SARL
- Trainee
2012 - 2012
Activities Agro-industry (Manufacture and marketing of infant products)
Position Trainee
Main objectives Evaluation of grinding and sieving efficiency, determination of sieving yields