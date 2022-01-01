Menu

Elyass TALEB

PARIS

Graduate business student with experience in debt capital markets, bond syndication and sales with focus on credit and rates. Lives in Madrid, worked in Paris and Bangkok and studied one semester in Buenos Aires. Speaks fluent English, fluent Spanish and native French. Strong interest in economics and financial markets.



Mes compétences :
Capital IQ
Reuters
Bloomberg
Visual Basic for Applications
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Debt Capital Markets Analyst (VIE)

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant Madrid, Spain

  • BNP Paribas - Debt Capital Markets - French Corporates (Intern)

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Paris, France

  • Groupe Casino -  Financial Controller (Intern)

    Saint-Étienne 2013 - 2013 Bangkok, Thailand

  • Commerzbank - Rates & Credit Sales Assistant (Intern)

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Paris, France

  • NATIXIS - Bond Syndicate : Primary Market Desk (Intern)

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Paris, France

Formations

  • Universidad Catolica Argentina (Buenos Aires Republica Federal)

    Buenos Aires Republica Federal 2012 - 2012 Semester as an exchange student in a master degree in finance in Spanish.

  • Rouen Business School

    Rouen 2009 - 2014 Master Grande Ecole

    Preparing a master degree in finance in a leading French business school.
    Ranked 19th in the Financial Times’ International ranking of the best “Global Masters in Management 2012”

  • Lycée Jean Baptiste Corot

    Savigny Sur Orge 2007 - 2009 Preparatory course for the national competitive entrance examination to advanced studies in the top French graduate business schools.

