Elyes ZAAG

Administrateur réseau et système de jour
Mes compétences :
Administration Des Plate formes Windows
Administration Symantec Endpoint Protection
Installation Configuration Des Routeurs Et Switchs
Problem Solving
Information Technology
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows 10
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Windows 3.x
Microsoft Windows 3.x > Windows 3.1
Microsoft Windows 3.x > Windows for Workgroups
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows 9x
Active Directory
Active Directory 2000
Active Directory 2003
Cisco Switches/Routers
Citrix Winframe
Databases
Delta
Endpoint Management
FTP
Firewalls
GPRS
Lotus Notes/Domino
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Windows Server 2016
Microsoft Windows Server 2019
Microsoft Word
Motorola Hardware
Nagios
Network Attached Storage
VMware
VPN
Windows Server