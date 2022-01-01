Menu

Elyes ZAAG

TUNIS

En résumé

Administrateur réseau et système de jour

Mes compétences :
Administration Des Plate formes Windows
Administration Symantec Endpoint Protection
Installation Configuration Des Routeurs Et Switchs
Problem Solving
Information Technology
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows 10
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Windows 3.x
Microsoft Windows 3.x > Windows 3.1
Microsoft Windows 3.x > Windows for Workgroups
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows 9x
Active Directory
Active Directory 2000
Active Directory 2003
Cisco Switches/Routers
Citrix Winframe
Databases
Delta
Endpoint Management
FTP
Firewalls
GPRS
Lotus Notes/Domino
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Windows Server 2016
Microsoft Windows Server 2019
Microsoft Word
Motorola Hardware
Nagios
Network Attached Storage
VMware
VPN
Windows Server

Entreprises

  • ONAS TUNISIE - Membre de la Direction Coopération Internationale

    2017 - 2018 Recherche des opportunités de coopération à l'échelle
    national et international pour l'intégration des nouvelles
    technologies de l'information et de communication dans les domaines d'activité de l'Office National de l'Assainissement.
    Présentation des rapports de faisabilité et fourniture
    d'informations relatives à l'investissement. Planning des rendez-vous de visites et des présentations techniques des consultants. Rédactions des Procès Verbaux des visites

    ONAS MEMBREDELA DIRECTION RESSOURCES HUMAINE

  • ONAS TUNISIE - Membre de la Direction des Ressources Humaines

    2016 - 2017 Membre du comité de recrutement de l'ONAS pour l'Année 2012
    Elaboration des termes de références et mise en place du module web de recrutement
    Dépouillement des dossiers des candidatures
    Elaboration et mise en place des procédures logistique et procédurales du concoures.

  • O.N.AS - Administrateur reseaux et system

    2001 - maintenant

  • ONAS TUNISIE - ADMINISTRATEUR SYSTÈMEET RÉSEAU

    2001 - 2016 Participation à la mise en place du système de communication
    formatique de l'ONAS depuis ces début de 4 Sites jusqu'au
    d'aujourd'hui 220 Sites, 24 serveurs, plus1000 utilisateurs
    Pendant ces 15 années j'ai assuré ces tâches:
    Administration des Serveurs :
    - Domain (Windows 2003, 2008, 2012 Server),

Formations

Réseau