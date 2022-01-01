Emad FRANCIS

“I am a confident pharmacy graduate with a degree in Marketing. A highly-motivated analytic thinker, I have a successful track-record of exceeding expectations and I strive to utilise my full range of communication, marketing, and sales skills to professionally deliver business and project objectives both when working alone and as part of a larger team.”





Mes compétences :

supplies management

market research

data analysis

budgets

Team Management

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Dermatology

Customer Relationship Management

Adobe Photoshop

Marketing manager