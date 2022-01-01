Menu

Emad FRANCIS

CAIRE

En résumé

“I am a confident pharmacy graduate with a degree in Marketing. A highly-motivated analytic thinker, I have a successful track-record of exceeding expectations and I strive to utilise my full range of communication, marketing, and sales skills to professionally deliver business and project objectives both when working alone and as part of a larger team.”


Mes compétences :
supplies management
market research
data analysis
budgets
Team Management
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Dermatology
Customer Relationship Management
Adobe Photoshop
Marketing manager

Entreprises

  • Fine Tech/aspide - Sales&marketing Manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • Fine tech /aspide - Sales and Marketing Manager

    2011 - 2013 Responsable of sales and marketing departements, supervising a team
    Setting budgets, setting prices,planning and organizing of sales strategy
    Analyzing territory/market's potential.Products:Medical devices.

  • Dar El Dawa - Supervisor

    2010 - 2011 Makes telephone calls and in person visits,makes presentations to existing customers, supervising a team, supplies management with oral and written reports.Products:(AB,PPI-Analgesic-antihypertensive).

  • Tabuk - Medical representative

    2009 - 2010 Makes telephone calls and in person visits,makes presentations to existing customers, supplies management with oral and written reports.
    Products:(Antibiotics,Injections,Analgesic).

  • Global Napi - Medical representative

    2007 - 2008 Makes telephone calls and in person visits,makes presentations to existing customers, supplies management with oral and written reports.
    Products:(Antibiotics,PPI,Antipsycotic,Antidepressants).

  • Apex Pharma - Medical representative

    2005 - 2007 : Medical representative - Apex Pharma- Egypt.Products:(Antipsycotic-Dermatology-Vitamins).
    Makes telephone calls and in person visits,makes presentations to existing customers, supplies management with oral and written reports.

Formations

  • Poitiers Université (Le Caire)

    Le Caire 2013 - 2015 Master (2) marketing et stratégie

    Understanding the specificities of different business functions (Finance, Accounting, Sales strategy) corresponding to the bases of management.
    Also specialized in strategy and marketing (market research, data analysis, customer relationship management).

  • Ain Shams University (Cairo)

    Cairo 1998 - 2003 pharmacie

    shams university-Egypt.
    Graduated as a clinical pharmacist, with grade "Good" .

Réseau