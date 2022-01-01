Emanuele FERRERO

• HR leader with strong generalist HR skills and focus on talent and leadership sourcing & development, restructuring, turn-around situations, change management, setting up HR functions and processes, HR M&A.
• Held executive positions with a highly international scope of responsibility for over 14 years: focus on mature (Europe, Canada, Japan) as well as high-growth (Turkey, India, China, Far East) areas and countries.
• Extensive experience in public and private equity owned companies, commercial, manufacturing and financial services environments, different industries (automotive, packaging, chemical distribution), matrix as well as functional organisations.
Mes compétences :
Restructuring & Turn-around situations
Compensation & Benefits
Employee Relations
People development
Union Relations
Education & Training
Succession planning
Change management
Organizational Development
Executive Recruitment
Recruitment
M&A
Talent Sourcing & Development