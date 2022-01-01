Emanuele FERRERO

• HR leader with strong generalist HR skills and focus on talent and leadership sourcing & development, restructuring, turn-around situations, change management, setting up HR functions and processes, HR M&A.

• Held executive positions with a highly international scope of responsibility for over 14 years: focus on mature (Europe, Canada, Japan) as well as high-growth (Turkey, India, China, Far East) areas and countries.

• Extensive experience in public and private equity owned companies, commercial, manufacturing and financial services environments, different industries (automotive, packaging, chemical distribution), matrix as well as functional organisations.



Mes compétences :

Restructuring & Turn-around situations

Compensation & Benefits

Employee Relations

People development

Union Relations

Education & Training

Succession planning

Change management

Organizational Development

Executive Recruitment

Recruitment

M&A

Talent Sourcing & Development