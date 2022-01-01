Menu

Emanuele FERRERO

ANTWERP

En résumé

• HR leader with strong generalist HR skills and focus on talent and leadership sourcing & development, restructuring, turn-around situations, change management, setting up HR functions and processes, HR M&A.
• Held executive positions with a highly international scope of responsibility for over 14 years: focus on mature (Europe, Canada, Japan) as well as high-growth (Turkey, India, China, Far East) areas and countries.
• Extensive experience in public and private equity owned companies, commercial, manufacturing and financial services environments, different industries (automotive, packaging, chemical distribution), matrix as well as functional organisations.

Mes compétences :
Restructuring & Turn-around situations
Compensation & Benefits
Employee Relations
People development
Union Relations
Education & Training
Succession planning
Change management
Organizational Development
Executive Recruitment
Recruitment
M&A
Talent Sourcing & Development

Entreprises

  • Azelis, distribution of specialty chemicals - Group Human Resources Director, based in Antwerp, Belgium

    2010 - maintenant Main accountabilities: establish an HR organization and processes to serve the business and support the new matrix organisation (combining 7 regions with 8 product Business Units and 5 Functional areas), define, develop and implement HR strategies and policies across the group, provide strategic and operational HR support and guidance to the leadership team. I report to the Group CEO.
    Azelis, a private equity-owned group, turns over in excess of 1 bn EUR and employs over 1.100 staff across 32 countries in Europe, Australia, Canada, India and China.

  • Veriplast Solutions, plastic packaging for the food industry - Executive Vice President Human Resources, based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France

    2008 - 2010 Main accountabilities: define, engineer and implement HR strategies and policies across the Group, provide strategic and operational HR solutions to the leadership team. I reported to the Group HR.
    Veriplast, a private equity-owned group, employed over 1.500 staff in 14 manufacturing facilities and 2 commercial and administrative sites across 7 European countries. 7 H.R. Managers reported functionally to me.

  • IRISBUS IVECO, automotive (buses) - Human Resources Development and Subsidiaries Director, based in Lyon, France

    2006 - 2007 Main accountabilities: people development, talent management, training. Additionally held the responsibility of H.R. Director of the commercial subsidiaries in the U.K., Germany & Alps Region, Benelux & North Europe, Africa & Middle East and sat on the Advisory Board (“Beirat”) of the German subsidiary. I reported to the H.R. Vice-President of the Business Unit Bus.
    Iveco’s Bus Business Unit employed 6.000 staff in 6 manufacturing plants, 4 main R&D centres and several commercial subsidiaries worldwide.

  • IVECO MAGIRUS, automotive (trucks) - Sales & Marketing Human Resources Director Germany Switzerland & Austria, based in Munich, Germany

    2000 - 2006 Main accountabilities: operational and strategic HR management, general services and, since January 2003, commercial and technical training; 18 white collar and 3 blue collar reported to me in the three countries. I sat on the Advisory Board (“Beirat”) of two German Iveco-owned dealers. I reported to the General Managers of Germany and Alps Region.
    Iveco’s commercial and financial services organisation in the German-speaking countries employed 1.500 staff in 10 legal entities at 41 locations.

  • IVECO SpA, automotive (trucks) - Commercial Operations Human Resources Development Director, based in Torino, Italy

    2000 - 2000 Main accountabilities: people development, training, executive and graduate recruitment, personnel budgeting and forecasting.
    Additionally held the responsibility of H.R. Director of the commercial subsidiaries in Portugal, Alps Region
    (Austria and Switzerland), Benelux and North Europe (Scandinavia).
    I reported to the Commercial Operations HR Director Iveco.

  • IVECO AIFO, automotive (engines and engine applications) - Human Resources Director, based in Pregnana Milanese, Italy

    1997 - 2000 Main accountabilities: operational HR management and general services for 480 staff. My responsibility stretched to the company’s 4 commercial and manufacturing subsidiaries in France, Germany and the U.K. (staff: 200) and, from the end of 1998, to the central staff and to the R&D department of the Engine Business Unit (staff: 250).
    I reported to the company CEO.

  • ASTRA VEICOLI INDUSTRIALI (an Iveco Group company), automotive - Human Resources Director, based in Piacenza, Italy

    1994 - 1997 Main accountabilities: operational HR management and general services for 440 staff, reporting to the company CEO.
    Astra V.I. engineered, manufactured and marketed heavy duty transport vehicles for the building and construction industry and defence vehicles.

  • Iveco Magirus, automotive (trucks) - Commercial Operations Human Resources Officer, based in Unterschleißheim (Munich), Germany

    1991 - 1993 Main accountabilities: operational HR management for Iveco’s commercial organisation in Germany, reporting to the the Commercial Operations HR Director Iveco Magirus.

  • Fiat and Iveco (a Fiat Group company), automotive - Different HR positions in Italy and Germany

    1987 - 1991 Human Resources Trainee, based in Torino (Italy), Ulm and Heilbronn (Germany). Attended a full-time, post-graduate corporate Master in Human Resources at the Fiat Group corporate university.
    In April 1989 I was assigned to Iveco - Fiat's industrial and commercial vehicles sector - as Commercial Operations Human Resources Development Officer, based in Torino (Italy).

Formations

  • Università Degli Studi Di TORINO (Turin)

    Turin 1979 - 1987 Laurea in Lingue e Letterature Straniere Moderne

