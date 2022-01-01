Emek YILMAZ

Menu

En résumé

Femme de communication et de contact, j’aime m’investir dans ce que j’entreprends. La motivation et la ténacité ont été deux qualités essentielles pour mener à bien mes projets en entreprise.

Mes compétences :
Chef de projet junior
Conception rédaction de projets de communicat
Organisation d'évènements
Stratégie de communication
Communication
Assistante de communication
Community manager
Création graphique
Communication digital
Social media
Communication interne/externe
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Jean Lain Automobiles - Conseillère Commerciale Automobile VN

    La Motte-Servolex 2018 - maintenant

  • Hot Radio - Conseillère Communication & Commerciale

    2015 - 2018 • Gestion, prospection d’un secteur géographique (Grenoble agglomération & Pays Voironnais) : prospection téléphonique et physique de sociétés locales (PME, commerçants, artisans, distribution...).
    • Fidélisation, développement d’un portefeuille clients.
    • Découverte, analyse des problématiques des clients.
    • Elaboration, mise en place de campagnes de communication adaptées : radio, cross média.
    • Proposition et argumentation d’une offre publicitaire globale et locale.

  • Majencia - Chargée de Communication Visuelle

    Saint-Cloud 2014 - 2014 • Communication Interne - Déploiement d’une nouvelle identité visuelle : charte graphique, signalétique, documentation commerciale etc,
    • Événementiel - Organisation d’événements internes : création des supports de communication dédiés (inaugurations d’agence, séminaires).

  • ST MicroElectronics - Opératrice salle blanche

    2013 - 2014 Approvisionnement des machines, contrôle des produits au cours des différentes étapes de production puis saisie informatique.

  • Majencia - Assistante Communication Globale & Digitale

    Saint-Cloud 2011 - 2012 • Communication Externe - Réalisation de supports de communication print et online : invitations clients, e-mailings événementiels, brochures commerciales, plaquettes produits, PLV…
    Compétences : maîtrise des outils de PAO / Recommandation de formats innovants / Gestion des prestataires d’impression
    • Communication Digitale - Elaboration d’un benchmark concurrentiel et d’une recommandation de stratégie digitale ciblée sur les réseaux sociaux, participation au déploiement d’un dispositif digital pour promouvoir un partenariat avec l’Ecole Boulle.
    Compétences : veille sur les nouvelles tendances digitales / Community Management
    • Communication interne - Gestion et diffusion de documents internes : rédaction et mise en forme de la e-newsletter marketing bimestrielle.
    Compétences : utilisation d’une plateforme de routage d’e-mailings
    • Événementiel - Organisation d’événements internes : création et déploiement d’animations pour la journée «J’aime ma Boîte», suivi de la logistique.

  • Adkimist - Chef de projet junior - 4 mois

    2011 - 2011 • Conception, gestion et réalisation de divers événements - Rédaction de briefs, tableaux de cotation, demande de devis, recherches de lieux et gestion de prestataires (imprimeurs, cameraman, traiteurs…).
    • Mise en place d’une opération de parrainage pour l’agence dans le cadre d’une action de fidélisation - Création de l’ensemble des documents nécessaires au bon déroulement de l’opération

  • CT Evènements - Chef de Projet Junior - 4 mois

    Nice 2009 - 2010 Outre l’organisation et la gestion d’ateliers œnologie, de soirées VIP, de conférences petit-déjeuner & cocktail, j’étais en charge de l’organisation et du suivi du Congrès National des Tribunaux de Commerce à Nice (2 & 4 décembre 2010) regroupant 600 personnes :
    • Communication Externe - Création d’invitations papier et réalisation de tous les documents relatifs à la communication du Congrès.
    • Communication Digitale - Création et conception du site Internet spécialement conçu pour le Congrès.
    • Missions Commerciales - Accompagnement de notre client dans une logistique hébergement & achat : recherche et sélection d’hôtel, négociations pour l’hébergement des congressistes, demandes de subventions, organisation du programme des accompagnants.

  • Service Communication de la Mairie de Saint-Marcellin, Isère - Assistante graphiste - 3 mois

    2008 - 2008 • Communication pour la médiathèque : Création et mise en page d’un support informatif plus attractif, réalisation de brochure, organisation de plusieurs après-midi « Lecture Pelouse ».
    • Communication autour du label, « Saint Marcellin : Ville amie des enfants ». Création de supports de communication pour différentes activités : dépliants, invitations, jeux concours.

Formations

