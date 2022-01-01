Emek YILMAZ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Grenoble dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Femme de communication et de contact, j’aime m’investir dans ce que j’entreprends. La motivation et la ténacité ont été deux qualités essentielles pour mener à bien mes projets en entreprise.
Mes compétences :
Chef de projet junior
Conception rédaction de projets de communicat
Organisation d'évènements
Stratégie de communication
Communication
Assistante de communication
Community manager
Création graphique
Communication digital
Social media
Communication interne/externe
Gestion de projet