Emelie VAN ZELE

A 2nd year student in a 3 year program at the ISBS Engineering School for Biosciences in Paris, France. For a more detailed report about the classes, you can take a look to the list below.



During my studies at ISBS, I also managed a personal project. In this context, I accomplished a first aid training.



As a complementary part of my current engineering studies, I accomplished 2 internships:



A 1 month-internship for a CNRS laboratory where I had to isolate specific genotypes of Arabidopsis thaliana seedlings, using PCR, electrophoresis and fluorescent macroscopy;



A 3 month internship on a study, required by the INSEP and supervised by the Gaspard Monge laboratory for Informatics, that consisted in the writing of a Python program capable of doing the reconstruction of a set of ultrasound images.



Before ISBS training, I accomplished a Bachelor Degree in Industrial Engineer Sciences, specialization in Chemistry, at HEPL, Liège, Belgium. During my previous education, I also accomplished a 15 days internship at CEBEDEAU, a company specialized in the analysis of industrial waste water and the study of the needed proportion for a water treatment station.



I also always had to work during my studies to pay for schooling so I fulfilled a lot of student jobs, working as much as my classes allowed me to. This has the advantage that I have a clear look on how companies run and possess a good work experience. It also helped me develop characteristics such as autonomy, responsibility, capacity of responding quickly and correctly on a demand, respect.



A mean advantage in every job I did is the fact that I speak several languages: I’m perfectly French-Dutch bilingual (mothertongues), my English is fluent and I also learned German (perfect understanding, speaking a little rusty).



The most relevant information about me and my professional and educational experience can be found below. Nevertheless, I am always reachable for any further details.



