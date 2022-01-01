Menu

Emelie VAN ZELE

SAINT-MAUR-DES-FOSSÉS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Maur-des-Fossés dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

A 2nd year student in a 3 year program at the ISBS Engineering School for Biosciences in Paris, France. For a more detailed report about the classes, you can take a look to the list below.

During my studies at ISBS, I also managed a personal project. In this context, I accomplished a first aid training.

As a complementary part of my current engineering studies, I accomplished 2 internships:

A 1 month-internship for a CNRS laboratory where I had to isolate specific genotypes of Arabidopsis thaliana seedlings, using PCR, electrophoresis and fluorescent macroscopy;

A 3 month internship on a study, required by the INSEP and supervised by the Gaspard Monge laboratory for Informatics, that consisted in the writing of a Python program capable of doing the reconstruction of a set of ultrasound images.

Before ISBS training, I accomplished a Bachelor Degree in Industrial Engineer Sciences, specialization in Chemistry, at HEPL, Liège, Belgium. During my previous education, I also accomplished a 15 days internship at CEBEDEAU, a company specialized in the analysis of industrial waste water and the study of the needed proportion for a water treatment station.

I also always had to work during my studies to pay for schooling so I fulfilled a lot of student jobs, working as much as my classes allowed me to. This has the advantage that I have a clear look on how companies run and possess a good work experience. It also helped me develop characteristics such as autonomy, responsibility, capacity of responding quickly and correctly on a demand, respect.

A mean advantage in every job I did is the fact that I speak several languages: I’m perfectly French-Dutch bilingual (mothertongues), my English is fluent and I also learned German (perfect understanding, speaking a little rusty).

The most relevant information about me and my professional and educational experience can be found below. Nevertheless, I am always reachable for any further details.

Mes compétences :
Python Programming
Teamwork
Microsoft
R
Bio-informatique
Traitement d'images
Management
Public speaking
Java
Statistiques
SolidWorks
Matlab
Abaqus
Reconstruction d'images

Entreprises

  • Tech2Market - Analyste en Stratégie d'Innovation / Innovation Strategy Analyst

    2016 - 2016 * participation à la réalisation d'études de marché ciblées
    * participation à la réalisation de propositions commerciales
    * réalisation de consultations téléphoniques (professionnels de santé et industriels)
    * réalisation de base de contacts ciblés
    * réalisation de présentations tout support

    * market studies
    * commercial propositions
    * consultations with medical professionnals and industrials
    * establishment of targeted contact databases

  • Medap Technologies - Chef de Projet Junior

    2016 - 2016 Medap Technologies est une jeune startup à l'aube de sa première commercialisation. Mon travail peut donc être décrit par plusieurs axes:

    * une orientation "Industrialisation" qui consiste à mettre en place la chaîne industrielle de la production du produit en travaillant avec nos différents sous-traitants, en mettant en place des procédures de production et en coordonnant les activités afin de réduire les coûts et pertes;

    * une orientation "Réglementaire et Qualité" qui a pour objectif la mise en place d'un Système de Management de la Qualité et l'obtention du marquage CE en respectant les exigences des Directives Européennes et les différentes normes en place;

    * une orientation "Développer les fonds" en participant à la rédaction de dossiers et de demandes de fonds, de subsides, ...

  • Turku Bioimaging - Student - In charge for a study project

    2014 - 2014 Stage d’1 semaine sur place + projet réel s’étalant sur 2 mois (correspondance à distance avec les étudiants finlandais impliqués dans le projet) : analyse d’images pour déterminer les propriétés des mitochondries sur BioImageXD (segmentation, seuillage, traitement anti bruit)

    Internship of 1 week in Turku + real project going on for 2 months (corresponding with the Finnish students involved in the project by skype and email) : image analysis to determine the properties of mitochondria using BioImageXD (segmentation, threshold, noise removal)

  • INSEP - Institut National du Sport, de l'Expertise et de la Performance - Stagiaire/Intern

    PARIS 2014 - 2015 Accomplissement d'un projet d'étude de 80h en total en Imagerie Biomédical
    Mise au point d'une nouvelle technique d'acquisition sur le mollet humain, utilisant l'échographie ultrasonore, afin de rivaliser avec la technique IRM actuellement utilisée.
    Ma partie: Mise en place d'un programme Python qui permet de reconstruction une image globale, corrigée, à partir d'un ensemble d'images échographiques prises en rotation (recalage et fusion).
    Utilisation des bibiothèques Python: opencv, pink, numpy, math, time, dicom, ...
    Environnement: Anaconda (utilisation de Spyder), mais également programmation direct en faisant appel au Python Shell avec Idle
    Projet poursuivi en stage par la suite

    Accomplishment of a study project (80h in total) in BioImaging
    Development of a new technique of purchasing on the human calf, using ultrasound, that has as aim to be at least as good as the now-a-days used MRI technique
    My part: developement of a Python program that is able to do the reconstruction of a set of images taken in rotation (image registration and fusion)
    Used Python libaries : opencv, numpy, math, pink, time, dicom, ...
    Environment: Anaconda (using Spyder) but also programming directly without specific Python environment using Idle and the Python Shell
    Project continued in internship

  • CNRS - Stage/Internship

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Stage de Recherche et Développement de 1 mois (180h) dans un laboratoire de Recherche Végétale (Institut du Végétal) à Gif-sur-Yvette
    Détection et Sélection de génotypes particuliers dans des pousses transgéniques d'Arabidopsis thaliana (ATG Gènes impliqués dans l'autophagie) en utilisant la macroscopy fluorescente, PCR et électrophorèse

    Internship in Research and Development for 1 month (180h) in an CNRS laboratory about Vegetal Research (Vegetal Institut) at Gif-sur-Yvette.
    Detecting and selecting specific genotypes in transgenic Arabidopsis thaliana seedlings (the transgenesis touched some ATG genes directly involved in autophagy), by using fluorescent macroscopy, PCR and electrophoresis technics

  • Acadomia - Enseignante

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Cours à domicile en Mathématiques, Physiques et Anglais, niveau Collège

    Classes at home in Maths, Physics and English, Middle/Secondary School level

  • CEBEDEAU - Stage/Internship

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Stage d'insertion en entreprise réalisé 2 jours/semaine, pour un ensemble de 15 jours ouvrables
    Découverte d'un laboratoire d'analyse et de son travail de routine en analyse des eaux usées: DCO, MES, matières sédimentables, dosage d'un élément métallique par absorption atomique, participation à la réalisation d'une FISH sur les bactéries présentes dans les boues des eaux usées (étude du phénomène de bulking)
    Accompagnement d'un technicien sur les sites industriels pour découvrir les stations d'épuration: mesure de pH, de température, du débit, échantillonnage
    Discussions avec les ingénieurs biochimistes sur leur travail d'étude de tous les jours: dimensionnement de stations d'épuration

    This internship was a first experience in the chemistry industry and was accomplished 2 days a week, for a total of 15 days on the whole period.
    Discovering of a analysis laboratory and its work on waste water: DCO, MES, sedimental materials, dosage of metalic elements by atomic absorption, involvement in a FISH study on bacteria present in the sludges of waste water (study on bulking).
    Accompanying a technician on the industrial sites to discover the water treatment plants:pH measuring, temperature, flows
    Discussions with the engineering team about their journal work on plant dimensions

  • ISPC - Employée administrative

    2011 - 2013 Gestion du courrier papier et électronique, gestion des dossiers clients, inscriptions des nouveaux clients, dispatching des demandes.
    Nécessité de parler de manière courante le néerlandais, le français et l'anglais, quelques demandes en allemand.

    Management of the mail, management of the customer's files, registration of new customers, dispatching of demands.
    Used languages; Dutch, French, English and German

  • My sherpa - Educadomo - Enseignante

    2008 - 2012 Coach et enseignante à domicile en Anglais, Néerlandais et Mathématiques

    Classes at home in English, Dutch and Maths

  • Spar - Cassière - Magasinier

    2005 - 2011 Job étudiant durant l'été

    Student job during summers

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur De Biosciences (ISBS)

    Creteil 2013 - 2016 Ingénieur en Sciences Industrielles

    The Institut Supérieur de Biosciences de Paris (ISBS) derives from a partnership between the University of Paris Est Créteil (Medecine Department, Sciences and Technology Department and IUT) and ESIEE Engineering, Ingineering school of Chambre de Commerce et d’Industrie de Paris (Chamber of Trade and Industry of Paris).

    This Institute, authorized by the Commission des Titres d’Ingénieur (CTI),

  • HEPL (Liège)

    Liège 2011 - 2013 Bachelor en Sciences Industrielles pour l'ingénieur (chimie)

  • Athénée Royal De La Roche-En-Ardenne (La Roche En Ardenne)

    La Roche En Ardenne 2000 - 2006 Baccalauréat Sciences - Math - Langues Modernes

    * Enseignement secondaire : Option scientifique et mathématique + 3 langues étrangères (Allemand, Anglais et Néerlandais)

  • Provenciale Basis School Tienen (Tienen)

    Tienen 1993 - 1999 Ecole Elementaire

    Ecole Elémentaire - Enseignement accompli en Néerlandais

    Elementary School - Education accomplished in Dutch

Réseau