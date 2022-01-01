Emmanuel CHIPON

maintenantPROCUREMENT - OPERATION (FSO, FPSO, FLNG)
- Coordination and purchasing of parts for FPSO, such as bulk items, valves, piping, special items,…
- Main tasks : negotiations at best prices and delays, Terms&Conditions review and negotiation, suppliers sourcing, logistic coordination, project follow-up including planning & direct relationship with client
- Partnership development : frame agreement negotiation
- Piping and Valves procurement specialized – Technical review,clarification meeting management
SERVICES (Spares part - CALM Buoy):
Responsable de projet & Stock Manager d'equipements de production/raffinage et transfert de produits pétroliers offshore.
(Systeme offshore, Spare Parts, etc..)
Project Buyer Spare Parts:
- Coordination and purchasing of spares parts for CALM buoy mooring systems, FSO (Nkossa II), such as permanent mooring chains, pipes, pipefittings, sealings, forgings, machined items, castings, ...
- Main tasks : negotiations at best prices and delays, suppliers sourcing, logistic coordination, project follow-up including planning & direct relationship with client
- Partnership development : frame agreement negotiation
Stock Administrator :
- Running Stock and Surplus Stock management for Services
- Strategical and high critical level material (long lead items)
- Allocation of relevant and conform stock items on projects
- Replacement and follow-up + logistic
- Tooling development for stock administration and share stock items and
- Surplus stock items with all departments
- Financial management of stock items
Sté confidentielle - Equipement Automobile
- Business Development
2006 - 2008Entreprise spécialisé dans des solution d'equipment et d'outillage à destination des professionnels de l'automobile et de l'industrie.
Mon job consite au developpement interne et externe de l'entreprise.
Spécialisé en marketing, communication, et solutions multimedia (eBusiness, eCommerce, ...)
RENAULT
- Stagiaire Recherche & Developpement
Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2004Stage au Technocentre RENAULT
Pôle R&D.
J'etais en charge de concevoir une solution electronique à destination des calculateurs ABS et Injection d'une automobile.
LA LIGUE 92
- Animateur en colonie de vacances
1999 - 2005Animateur vie quotidienne + activités multimédia pour un groupe de 24 adolescents agés de 12 à 18 ans.