Emmanuel CHIPON

NICE

Mes compétences :
Electronique
Energy
Marketing

  • Sté Confidentielle - OFFSHORE SERVICES - Project Buyer

    maintenant PROCUREMENT - OPERATION (FSO, FPSO, FLNG)
    - Coordination and purchasing of parts for FPSO, such as bulk items, valves, piping, special items,…
    - Main tasks : negotiations at best prices and delays, Terms&Conditions review and negotiation, suppliers sourcing, logistic coordination, project follow-up including planning & direct relationship with client
    - Partnership development : frame agreement negotiation
    - Piping and Valves procurement specialized – Technical review,clarification meeting management

    SERVICES (Spares part - CALM Buoy):
    Responsable de projet & Stock Manager d'equipements de production/raffinage et transfert de produits pétroliers offshore.
    (Systeme offshore, Spare Parts, etc..)

    Project Buyer Spare Parts:
    - Coordination and purchasing of spares parts for CALM buoy mooring systems, FSO (Nkossa II), such as permanent mooring chains, pipes, pipefittings, sealings, forgings, machined items, castings, ...
    - Main tasks : negotiations at best prices and delays, suppliers sourcing, logistic coordination, project follow-up including planning & direct relationship with client
    - Partnership development : frame agreement negotiation

    Stock Administrator :
    - Running Stock and Surplus Stock management for Services
    - Strategical and high critical level material (long lead items)
    - Allocation of relevant and conform stock items on projects
    - Replacement and follow-up + logistic
    - Tooling development for stock administration and share stock items and
    - Surplus stock items with all departments
    - Financial management of stock items

  • Sté confidentielle - Equipement Automobile - Business Development

    2006 - 2008 Entreprise spécialisé dans des solution d'equipment et d'outillage à destination des professionnels de l'automobile et de l'industrie.

    Mon job consite au developpement interne et externe de l'entreprise.
    Spécialisé en marketing, communication, et solutions multimedia (eBusiness, eCommerce, ...)

  • RENAULT - Stagiaire Recherche & Developpement

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2004 Stage au Technocentre RENAULT
    Pôle R&D.

    J'etais en charge de concevoir une solution electronique à destination des calculateurs ABS et Injection d'une automobile.

  • LA LIGUE 92 - Animateur en colonie de vacances

    1999 - 2005 Animateur vie quotidienne + activités multimédia pour un groupe de 24 adolescents agés de 12 à 18 ans.

