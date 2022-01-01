RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Good afternoon,
My name is Emmanuel LUCE.I am 35. I work for EUROPE HANDLING, an handling service in CDG Airport. I am the man you need when your bag is delayed or damaged. I use the World Tracer program. I am searching for a professional experience out of France (London,Berlin...).
I want to belong to a company and have the opportunity to start new plans.
I have started as a pollster in a call center. I was specialized in satisfying studies. When I was 22 I became a manager. Then I had in charge the recruitment and the training of the pollsters. And at least I worked as a consultant.
I have been employed by Teleperformance France between 1994 and 2001.
Between 2001 and 2004 I used to be a singer in a Parisan cabaret.I also sang on TV shows (backing vocals)and I have written a musical chronicle for a newspaper.
2005/2006 I worked as a host for different exhibitions in Paris.
In 2006 I have decided to work for Aeroports de Paris as a commercial agent. Now, I have integrated EUROPE HANDLING for British Airways, EMIRATES,EASY JET...
Time is come to start new plans. Time is come to contact people supposed to help me in my researches.
Have a good day,
Best regards,
Emmanuel Luce
Mes compétences :
Commercial
Créative
International
open mind
Réactive
Travelling
Words
Pas de formation renseignée