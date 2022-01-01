Menu

Emmanuel MICKIEWICZ

LABEGE

En résumé

Note : I don't use Viadeo anymore, please connect on Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/emickiewicz

At Sigfox, we're unlocking the IoT potential. The dream of connecting the physical world to the digital one is becoming a reality.

Check it out at sigfox.com

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
SQL - PLSQL & SGBD : Access, Oracle, SQL Server
Méthodes agiles
Java JEE
Linux/UNIX
Language C - C#
UML Modeling
JAVA
Informatique
C - C++
Web developement : PHP/HTML/CSS
Hadoop

Entreprises

  • SIGFOX - Software Engineer

    LABEGE 2016 - maintenant Being part of the Integration & Validation team at Sigfox, I'm currently involved in the development of a Python/Django automation platform to run and manage functional tests used to validate the new software versions of the Sigfox's base stations (testing for non-regression and detecting potential problems).

    The solution we are currently working on is base on Python/Django.

    Technical Environment :
    + Python 3
    + Django 1.9
    + Jenkins : Unit testing, building and deployment to testing/staging server
    + Linux environment (desktop & server)
    + PostgreSQL
    + Jira (& Confluence)
    +BootStrap (& web technologies)
    + Git/BitBucket (& previously SVN)
    + Docker

  • Alten Technology France - Consulting Software Engineer at Sigfox

    Boulogne Billancourt 2016 - 2016 Worked at Sigfox (Toulouse, FR) on a Python/Django project :
    Development of an automation platform to run and manage functional testing of Sigfox's base stations.

    Technical Environment :
    + Python 3
    + Django 1.8
    + Jenkins : Unit testing, deployment to test/staging server, Selenium tests
    + Linux environment (desktop & server)
    + PostgreSQL
    + Jira
    +BootStrap (& web technologies)

  • E-DEAL - Java Software Developer | Internship

    Montrouge 2015 - 2015 E-DEAL R&D Unit :
    My mission was focused on research, test & implementation of different strategies to improve E-DEAL CRM data access performance.
    By the end of my internship, the global performances of the application in our testing environment has been improved by 11%.

    Three major milestones composed the project :

    ## 1. Define and build a reference environment ##

    In order to assess the performance of the system before and after the modification of the Data Access layer, I had to build a reference environment to be able to validate the results :
    - Generation of realistic and valid high-volume dataset (15M+ records).
    - Database optimization and population (PostgreSQL in particular).
    - Creation of advanced JMeter scenarios to accurately simulate user's behavior.

    I wrote a "PostgreSQL Performance guide" (in English) applied to the E-DEAL environment in order to explain in detail the optimization steps.

    ## 2. Modification of the Data Access layer ##

    Those modifications primarily implemented the global use of Prepared Statements in the application :

    - Added Statement Caching using specific JDBC's capabilities.
    - Test and integration of the HikariCP connection pool to manage open connections of the application
    - Added JDBC advanced configuration using Java Reflexion API.
    - Added Postgres accent insensitive search ability.

    Each modification had to be validated (performance wise) using JMeter load-testing scenarios.

    ## 3. Deployment and load-testing in the Cloud ##

    I used the Amazon Cloud Computing Services (AWS) to run the JMeter scenarios with thousands of simulated users to assess performance, and to identify potentials bottlenecks as well.
    (Linked diagram shows the Cloud environment I was administrating to run the tests)

    Technical environment and technologies :
    + Linux environment (Server)
    + Java / J2E : E-DEAL CRM solution
    + JMeter : Load testing
    + Postgres/Oracle
    + Python & Benerator tool : Dataset creation
    + Git
    + Maven
    + Tomcat

  • University of Miami - Research Assistant - C++ Developer | Internship

    2013 - 2014 Development of the DragonFruit solution (in close collaboration with Fortinet Inc., Sunnyvale CA) : a tool which provides user-transparent and cloud-agnostic search over encrypted data using regular expressions without requiring cloud providers to make changes to their existing infrastructure.

    - Regular expression engine development
    - Implementation of the novel data structures update process
    - Development of the web interface to be run in parallel with the solution on the Fortinet hardware
    - Scalability study and active debugging
    - Work on memory and time efficiency
    - Graph plotting and analysis
    - Complete UI design using BootStrap

    Technical environment & technologies :
    + Linux environment (Desktop & Servers)
    + C/C++ : Main DragonFruit solution, data structures update algorithm
    + Shell scripting : Management of the testing server, solution testing
    + Python : Graph plotting for the associated publication and data analysis
    + HTML/PHP/Jquery : Development of the DragonFruit web interface using Bootstrap
    + Git

    Find all the information regarding the publication associated with this work in the Publications section above.

  • Turbomeca - Project Assistant | Internship

    BORDES 2013 - 2013 Definition of the specifications of reporting tools (SSRS) for NORIA Services.

    - Time and development priorities management
    - Collaborative work with various business teams
    - Functional and operational requirements definition with the affected users
    - Presentation of the work done to the multiple NORIA teams worldwide during the NORIA seminar

    Technical environment and technology :
    + SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)

  • CACG - Software Developer - C# | Internship

    TARBES CEDEX 2012 - 2012 Development of a C# application to manage rating curves (used in hydraulic engineering), using data from SQL Server and MS Access databases, as well as CSV files.

    - Architecture redefinition of an existing SQL Server database (Merise analysis)
    - Definition of the specifications with the users, and constant feedback on recent features through regular meetings
    - GUI and software architecture design
    - Development of the application, using data from the differents data sources
    - Deployment and testing of the solution

    Technical environment and technologies :
    + C# : Solution development
    + UML, Merise : Software and database design
    + XML
    + MS Access & SQL Server

  • Agence NOWOOO - Web Developer | Internship

    PAU 2011 - 2011 Development and deployment of websites for various companies.

    - Design and modification of CMS templates to fit customer needs (WordPress / Joomla!)
    - Server management
    - Basic infographic work
    - Web development in general

    Technical environment and technologies :
    - PHP
    - HTML/CSS
    - Jquery
    - WordPress/Joomla!
    - Adobe Photoshop

    Below are the websites I worked on during my internship :
    Vegeplast - http://www.vegeplast.com/en/
    Potez Group - http://www.potez.com/en/
    Gourette (winter) - http://www.gourette.com/hiver/
    Pau Zenith - http://www.zenith-pyrenees.com/
    ...

Formations

  • EXIA CESI (Pau)

    Pau 2011 - 2015 Manager des systèmes d'information

    Diplôme de manager des systèmes d'information - Second cycle
    Diplôme d'analyste programmeur - Premier cycle

    TOEIC (Test Of English for International Communication) : 95% (945/900)

    Secrétaire du bureau des élèves - Exia.Cesi Pau
    Président de l'association FabLab - Exia.Cesi Pau

