Emmanuel MIRANDA

Results-oriented professional, 12 years of experience in Power industry in Engineering, Project Management, Commercial and Technical tendering,
• Certified PMP by PMI,
• Strong knowledge on Automation,
• Extensive experience in different part of the globe such as Middle East, India and East Asia,
• Cultural sensitivity and awareness,
• Managed a team of 35 people including Senior Managers,
My competencies are towards:
• Control systems engineering,
• Project Management,
• Technical and Commercial tendering,
• Leadership,
• Change Management,
• People Management,
• Ability to Adapt to any new environment either cultural or organizational,
• Knowledge on Alstom portfolio,
Mes compétences :
Project Management
Operations
Costing
Negotiations