Emmanuel MIRANDA

Paris

En résumé

Results-oriented professional, 12 years of experience in Power industry in Engineering, Project Management, Commercial and Technical tendering,
• Certified PMP by PMI,
• Strong knowledge on Automation,
• Extensive experience in different part of the globe such as Middle East, India and East Asia,
• Cultural sensitivity and awareness,
• Managed a team of 35 people including Senior Managers,

My competencies are towards:
• Control systems engineering,
• Project Management,
• Technical and Commercial tendering,
• Leadership,
• Change Management,
• People Management,
• Ability to Adapt to any new environment either cultural or organizational,
• Knowledge on Alstom portfolio,

Mes compétences :
Project Management
Operations
Costing
Negotiations

Entreprises

  • General Electric - Service Director

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Alstom Power - Managing Director

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2014 - 2015 Power Automation & Controls - East Asia

  • Alstom Power - Head of Operations

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2012 - 2014 Power Automation & Controls - East Asia

  • Alstom Power - Operations Manager

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2009 - 2012 Power Automation & Controls - East Asia

  • Alstom Power - Project Manager

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2007 - 2009 Power Automation & Controls - India

  • Alstom Power - Lead Engineer

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2005 - 2007 Power Automation & Controls - India,

  • Alstom Power - Project Engineer

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2001 - 2005 Power Automation & Controls - France

Formations

