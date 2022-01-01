Emmanuel MIRANDA

Results-oriented professional, 12 years of experience in Power industry in Engineering, Project Management, Commercial and Technical tendering,

• Certified PMP by PMI,

• Strong knowledge on Automation,

• Extensive experience in different part of the globe such as Middle East, India and East Asia,

• Cultural sensitivity and awareness,

• Managed a team of 35 people including Senior Managers,



My competencies are towards:

• Control systems engineering,

• Project Management,

• Technical and Commercial tendering,

• Leadership,

• Change Management,

• People Management,

• Ability to Adapt to any new environment either cultural or organizational,

• Knowledge on Alstom portfolio,



Mes compétences :

Project Management

Operations

Costing

Negotiations