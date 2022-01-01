Emmanuel MORDEFROID

Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion de projet
Chef de projet
Audit
Ennéagramme
Escalade
Entreprises
EDF
- Chef de Projet - Projet RenouvEau
Paris2011 - maintenant
EDF
- Auditeur Interne
Paris2008 - 2011
EDF GDF
- Pilote MOE Projet SAP (IS-U / CRM / BW)
Paris2006 - 2008
EDF
- Pilote Nouvelle Offre de Service Gestion de Contenu WEB
Paris2005 - 2006Mise en place d'une nouvelle offre de service interne de gestion de contenu sur intranet.
Technologies : ZOPE / PLONE
I joined the EDF Internet Department and worked on several projects including communication sites and specific applications for different tasks. During this period, I had the opportunity to build up a new team arround content management services via the web : the MODULO services (bases on ZOPE + PLONE). I was in charge to create, develop and promote a new service based on open technologies.
EDF
- Chef de projet techo web
Paris2004 - 2005Responsable MOE de le mise en place de projets WEB (php / MySQL, progiciels JAVA).