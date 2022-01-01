Menu

Emmanuel MORDEFROID

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion de projet
Chef de projet
Audit
Ennéagramme
Escalade

Entreprises

  • EDF - Chef de Projet - Projet RenouvEau

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • EDF - Auditeur Interne

    Paris 2008 - 2011

  • EDF GDF - Pilote MOE Projet SAP (IS-U / CRM / BW)

    Paris 2006 - 2008

  • EDF - Pilote Nouvelle Offre de Service Gestion de Contenu WEB

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Mise en place d'une nouvelle offre de service interne de gestion de contenu sur intranet.
    Technologies : ZOPE / PLONE

    I joined the EDF Internet Department and worked on several projects including communication sites and specific applications for different tasks. During this period, I had the opportunity to build up a new team arround content management services via the web : the MODULO services (bases on ZOPE + PLONE). I was in charge to create, develop and promote a new service based on open technologies.

  • EDF - Chef de projet techo web

    Paris 2004 - 2005 Responsable MOE de le mise en place de projets WEB (php / MySQL, progiciels JAVA).

Formations

Réseau