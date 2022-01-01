Emmanuel NGUYEN

Menu

Bonjour,

Je suis actuellement en poste chez EDCI dans lequel j'occupe un poste très polyvalent celui de responsable informatique. Ma capacité à travailler autant en équipe qu'en autonomie, qu'en interne pour EDCI, qu'en prestataire SSII pour nos Clients; me confère une grande capacité d'adaptation.
Ouvert et autodidacte, je m'intéresse fortement aux nouvelles technologies telles que l'hyper-convergence et les produits de virtualisation que je tends à maîtriser afin d'être certifié. Participant aussi TechDays de Microsoft, il est important de connaitre les nouveaux courants informatique.
Je suis quelqu'un d'appliqué et qui souhaite continuer de progresser et échanger!

Mes compétences :
Cisco
Citrix
DFS
Esx
Linux
Microsoft Active Directory
Microsoft Cluster
Microsoft Hyper V
Microsoft IIS
Microsoft Office 2010
Microsoft Server
Microsoft SQL
Microsoft sql server
Oracle10g
Présentation
Proxy
Proxy SQUID
Squid
Terminal server
VMware
VMware ESX
VoIP
VPN
VSphere
Windows 2008R2
Zabbix
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
Microsoft Office
Hyper-V
Citrix XenApp
Active Directory
PostgreSQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Windows 2008 R2
Windows 2000 Pro
Oracle 9i
Oracle 8i
Oracle 7
Oracle 10G
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft DOS
Mac OS X
Linux Debian
LAMP
Active Directory 2003
Visual Basic for Applications
Veritas Backup Exec
UNIX
SQL
PC Hardware
Microsoft Windows XP Professional
Microsoft SQL Server 2003
Microsoft Office XP
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Linux Red Hat
Entreprises

  • EDCI - Responsable informatique

    2013 - maintenant Responsable technique d'une équipe de 3 personnes.
    Architecte / "Design" des systèmes d'informations.
    Installation DELL-VRTX / Baie Disques Equalogic
    Maintenance / infogérance du parc informatique et des serveurs.
    Mise en place de documentations, procédures et schémas
    Formation Clients / Transfert de compétences
    Hot Line clients.
    Environnement:
    -- Serveur LAMP sous Fedora GLPI, OCS, Zabbix
    -- Serveur Windows 2012 / 2008 R2 / 2003 R2 (Domaine Active Directory 2012 / 2008 / 2003, Terminal Serveur, Remote App, IIS, Cluster Hyper-V 2012 / 2008 ...)
    -- VM WARE Infrastructure 5.5 (vSphere 5.5 (ESX), V-Center 5.5, Cluster HA et DRS)
    -- Private Cloud OVH VMware 5.5
    -- Citrix XenApp 6 avec Secure Gateway
    -- Citrix Presentation Server 4 avec Secure Gateway
    -- Messagerie Exchange 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013
    -- Administration réseaux VPN IPsec, Pfsense, ...
    -- Base de données, Microsoft SQL Server 2000, 2005, 2008, Mysql, PostgreSQL
    -- Sauvegarde Backupexec avec robot de sauvegarde
    -- Sauvegarde et réplication des VM Veeam Backup 7
    -- Postes Windows XP, Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 Technical Preview et MAC OSx

  • Centre de Formation CCI de la Mayenne - Administrateur de réseaux locaux

    2004 - 2006 Elle vise à former des techniciens capables d'installer et de gérer un parc informatique ou d'administrer un
    réseau dans les PME-PMI. Tandis que dans une plus grande structure, ils assisteront le responsable du site.
    Un tel technicien devra exercer un dialogue avec les autres informaticiens, les collaborateurs d'entreprises
    externes (SSII, fournisseurs...) ainsi que les utilisateurs finaux du système d'information.
    Ses activités courantes sont:
    le choix et l'installation de serveurs et de postes de travail sur le réseau
    l'administration du réseau et son exploitation
    le choix, la mise en œuvre et le test de la connectique et de l'électronique active
    le choix, la mise en œuvre et le test de configurations hétérogènes ainsi que de configurations de type clientserveur
    la formation du personnel à l'utilisation des outils mis à leur disposition.

    Citrix Meta Frame Access Suite

  • NEC - Stage

    Nanterre 2004 - 2004 * Maintenance du parc informatique.

    * Migration OS des postes clients avec mise à jour matériel.
    (Windows 2000 Pro vers Windows XP via des masters)

    * Déploiement des postes par Norton Ghost Cast Server en Multicast

    * Hot Line interne inter-site

  • Ubiqus - Administrateur Système et Réseaux

    Puteaux 2004 - 2013 Maintenance du parc informatique et téléphonique interne.
    Maintenance des serveurs sur plusieurs centres d'hébergement
    Installation Serveurs / Réseaux / BDD / "Backup" chez les clients
    Hot Line Client OS / Réseaux / BDD / "Backup"
    Utilisation Private Cloud OVH (vSphere 5) + PRA avec Veeam Backup & Réplication
    Environnement:
    -- Serveur LAMP sous Fedora avec équilibrage de charge HA PROXY
    -- Serveur Windows 2012 / 2008 R2 / 2003 R2 (Domaine Active Directory 2008 / 2003, Terminal Serveur, Remote App, IIS, ...)
    -- VM WARE Infrastructure 4 et 5 (vSphere 4 et 5 (ESX), V-Center 4 et 5 avec HA et DRS)
    -- Citrix XenApp 6 avec Secure Gateway
    -- Citrix Presentation Server 4 avec Secure Gateway
    -- Messagerie MDeamon, Postfix / Spam Assassin
    -- Administration VOIP Cisco
    -- Base de données Oracle 7,8i,9i,10g,11g, Microsoft SQL Server 2000, 2005, 2008, Mysql, PostgreSQL
    -- Sauvegarde Backupexec avec robot de sauvegarde
    -- Sauvegarde des VM avec VDR et Veeam Backup
    -- Postes Windows XP, Vista, Windows 7 et Windows 8

  • Hyperbureau - Technico-commercial

    2001 - 2004 en informatique à Hyperburo

    Hyperburo  LAVAL (France)  CDD 
    * Vente et assemblage de matériel informatique

    * Prise en charge du service après vente et de la "Hot Line"

    * Participation au choix des gammes, des produits et approvisionnement du rayon informatique

    Technicien informatique

  • Config Système - Stage

    2000 - 2000 * Technicien informatique (Hardware et Software)

    * S.A.V particulier et assemblage de PC

    Technicien informatique

  • Aperdyne - Stage

    1997 - 1997 * Technicien Informatique (Hardware et Software)

    * Assemblage de PC + installation OS et logiciels

Formations

  • NuSchool

    Angers 2016 - 2016 Nutanix Platform Sales Representative (NPSR)

    Nutanix Platform Sales Representative (NPSR) is training and accreditation for Nutanix Partners. Learn from sales experts based on proven success and experience with customers. NPSR will give you the information you need to identify opportunities, perform initial meetings and register deals.

  • NuSchool

    Angers 2016 - 2016 NPP4 - Nutanix Platform Professional on NOS 4.5

    Formation Certifiante

    Cette formation fournit les fondations nécessaires à l'installation, la configuration et l'administration d'une plateforme Nutanix. Les participants pourront acquérir toutes les compétences permettant d'assigner des adresses IP à l'ensemble des composants d'un cluster Nutanix, de provisionner du stockage, et de surveiller l'utilisation des ressources du cluster depuis l'interface Prism.

  • NuSchool

    Angers 2016 - 2016 NPP4 - Nutanix Platform Professional on NOS 4.5

    Formation Certifiante

    Cette formation fournit les fondations nécessaires à l'installation, la configuration et l'administration d'une plateforme Nutanix. Les participants pourront acquérir toutes les compétences permettant d'assigner des adresses IP à l'ensemble des composants d'un cluster Nutanix, de provisionner du stockage, et de surveiller l'utilisation des ressources du cluster depuis l'interface Prism.

  • ENI SERVICES

    Saint Herblain 2013 - 2013 Administration de Windows Server 2012

    ENI Service
    Mettre en œuvre une infrastructure basée sur les stratégies de groupe
    Gérer les postes de travail avec les stratégies de groupe
    Gérer les comptes d'utilisateurs et de services
    Maintenir les services de domaine Active Directory (AD DS)
    Configurer et dépanner le DNS (Domain Name System)
    Configurer et dépanner l'accès distant
    Installer, confi

  • Illico-Reseau

    Angers 2013 - 2013 Veeam Backup & Replication pour VMware et Hyper-V 6.5

    Récupération instantanée de VM
    Réplication (Pour mise en place d'un PRA)
    Sandbox à la demande
    SureBackup

  • IB Formation (Rennes)

    Rennes 2009 - 2009 VM WARE Infrastructure 4 ( vSphere 4(ESX), VCenter 4, HA, DRS, iSCSI Equalogic,..)

    VM WARE Infrastructure 5.5 (vSphere 5.5 (ESX), V-Center 5.5, Cluster HA et DRS)

  • Citrix

    La Defense 2004 - 2004 itrix Présentation Server 4.0 (XenApp)

    Citrix Meta Frame Access Suite

  • CCI De La Mayenne

    Saint Berthevin 2004 - 2006 BTS ARLE

  • Lycée Professionnel Immaculée

    Laval 2002 - 2004 Baccalauréat MRIM : Micro informatique réseaux maintenance

    La formation qui se déroule sur 2 ans intègre 16 semaines de stage en entreprise. En cours, les élèves travaillent
    16 heures par semaine en informatique principalement sur des TP pratiques. Ils sont amenés à travailler sur les
    différents protocoles de transmission réseau sous différents systèmes d'exploitations.
    En effet les élèves étudient tout l'environnement Microsoft de MS-DOS à Windows Server 2003.

  • Lycée Immaculée Conception

    Laval 2002 - 2004

Réseau