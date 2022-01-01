Emmanuel NGUYEN

Bonjour,



Je suis actuellement en poste chez EDCI dans lequel j'occupe un poste très polyvalent celui de responsable informatique. Ma capacité à travailler autant en équipe qu'en autonomie, qu'en interne pour EDCI, qu'en prestataire SSII pour nos Clients; me confère une grande capacité d'adaptation.

Ouvert et autodidacte, je m'intéresse fortement aux nouvelles technologies telles que l'hyper-convergence et les produits de virtualisation que je tends à maîtriser afin d'être certifié. Participant aussi TechDays de Microsoft, il est important de connaitre les nouveaux courants informatique.

Je suis quelqu'un d'appliqué et qui souhaite continuer de progresser et échanger!



Mes compétences :

Cisco

Citrix

DFS

Esx

Linux

Microsoft Active Directory

Microsoft Cluster

Microsoft Hyper V

Microsoft IIS

Microsoft Office 2010

Microsoft Server

Microsoft SQL

Microsoft sql server

Oracle10g

Présentation

Proxy

Proxy SQUID

Squid

Terminal server

VMware

VMware ESX

VoIP

VPN

VSphere

Windows 2008R2

Zabbix

MySQL

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Windows 7

Microsoft SQL Server 2008

Microsoft SQL Server 2005

Microsoft SQL Server 2000

Microsoft Office

Hyper-V

Citrix XenApp

Active Directory

PostgreSQL

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows Vista

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Windows 2008 R2

Windows 2000 Pro

Oracle 9i

Oracle 8i

Oracle 7

Oracle 10G

Microsoft Windows Server 2012

Microsoft Windows 2008 Server

Microsoft DOS

Mac OS X

Linux Debian

LAMP

Active Directory 2003

Visual Basic for Applications

Veritas Backup Exec

UNIX

SQL

PC Hardware

Microsoft Windows XP Professional

Microsoft SQL Server 2003

Microsoft Office XP

Microsoft Office 2007

Microsoft Internet Information Server

Linux Red Hat

Linux Fedo