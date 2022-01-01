Emmanuel NGUYEN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Angers dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Bonjour,
Je suis actuellement en poste chez EDCI dans lequel j'occupe un poste très polyvalent celui de responsable informatique. Ma capacité à travailler autant en équipe qu'en autonomie, qu'en interne pour EDCI, qu'en prestataire SSII pour nos Clients; me confère une grande capacité d'adaptation.
Ouvert et autodidacte, je m'intéresse fortement aux nouvelles technologies telles que l'hyper-convergence et les produits de virtualisation que je tends à maîtriser afin d'être certifié. Participant aussi TechDays de Microsoft, il est important de connaitre les nouveaux courants informatique.
Je suis quelqu'un d'appliqué et qui souhaite continuer de progresser et échanger!
Mes compétences :
Cisco
Citrix
DFS
Esx
Linux
Microsoft Active Directory
Microsoft Cluster
Microsoft Hyper V
Microsoft IIS
Microsoft Office 2010
Microsoft Server
Microsoft SQL
Microsoft sql server
Oracle10g
Présentation
Proxy
Proxy SQUID
Squid
Terminal server
VMware
VMware ESX
VoIP
VPN
VSphere
Windows 2008R2
Zabbix
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
Microsoft Office
Hyper-V
Citrix XenApp
Active Directory
PostgreSQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Windows 2008 R2
Windows 2000 Pro
Oracle 9i
Oracle 8i
Oracle 7
Oracle 10G
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft DOS
Mac OS X
Linux Debian
LAMP
Active Directory 2003
Visual Basic for Applications
Veritas Backup Exec
UNIX
SQL
PC Hardware
Microsoft Windows XP Professional
Microsoft SQL Server 2003
Microsoft Office XP
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Linux Red Hat
Linux Fedo