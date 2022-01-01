Personal Web Site:Array

Marketing 2.0 blog:Array



Emmanuel Obadia just joined salesforce.com to drive Southern Europe, Benelux and Nordics Corporate Marketing & Communication as well as PR/AR for all of EMEA.



Emmanuel Obadia joined salesforce.com from Sage Software, where he was Sr. Vice President since 2007 to create the Enterprise Products Management division covering ERP and Financial solutions for mid-market and large enteprises. He was leading strategy, market analysis, functional and technical definition of products as well as their marketing.



Emmanuel joined Sage from Sun Microsystems, where he lead field software marketing as the director of world-wide field software product marketing for three years after running Marketing, Channel and Alliances sales in a combined organization for Sun in France.



Prior to Sun, Emmanuel was director of marketing & alliances sales at PeopleSoft France, member of the management committee. During his tenure, PeopleSoft France has been recognized as the #2 ERP vendor for France by both IDC and PAC (Pierre Audoin Consultants) and awarded in 2002 as the “Best Communicating IT Company” by the IT Press Club.



Between 1994 and 2001, Emmanuel held various positions in Lotus Development starting as Communication Business Unit Manager for France mainly focused on Lotus Notes marketing; then moved to the role of Product Sales Manager thus creating a unified technical pre-sales team composed with product specialists and former Sales Engineers. He was promoted in 1998 as Director of Technology Group for Europe - Middle East - Africa, in charge of technical pre-sales activities, technical enablement, strategy, product management and one of the four strategic Lotus EMEA programs. He then stepped in as Director of Marketing and e-business development for IBM Software, Western Europe.



In 1990, Emmanuel served four years as the Director of Marketing and Chief Technology Officer at Kortex, a European modem manufacturer.



He started his career in 1986 as the founder and CEO of KSI, a software editor in France.



He holds an engineer degree in telecommunications from the Institut National des Télécommunications, France.



Mes compétences :

Entreprenariat

Gestion de la relation client

Innovation

Middleware

Communication

Marketing

International

Community management

Java

E-business