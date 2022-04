More than 27 year of experience at CLEXTRAL with 25 years abroad. After beginning my career in France, I spent 6 years at Clextral Inc. in Florida, 6 years in Singapore, 4 year in Shanghai China, and last 4 years as Managing Director Of Clextral Pacific Office based In Sydney, 4 years in South American based office (Santiago Chile) and of our local manufacturing and assembly facility.

I am now based in Clextral HQ as Services Sales Manager



Mes compétences :

Agroalimentaire

Extrusion

Process

TSE