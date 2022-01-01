Emmanuel PIMONT

EXPERIENCES PROFESSIONNELLES



2012 SGS AGRI: Business Development Manager Agro-industries



2009 SGS ICS : Responsable Projets / auditeur filières céréales, ingrédients et Alimentation Animale



2007: Commercial/auditeur TÜV RHEINLAND



2002 / 2007: Commercial/auditeur, certificateur chez Control Union World Group

Auditeur pour les référentiels ISO 9001 , GMP,, GLOABALGAP, TESCO NUTURE , IRTAC/ARVALIS, GTP, CSA,

Certificateur GLOBALGAP,

2001 / 2002: Auditeur BIO pour SKAL (Zwolle) et Control Union World Group (ROTTERDAM)



2001 / 2002: Commercial pour le laboratoire TLR et Control Union World Group (ROTTERDAM)



2000 / 2001 : Technicien de laboratoire (chimie et microbiologie) pour TLR (ROTTERDAM)



1998 / 2000 : Technicien de laboratoire et préleveur pour ALBHADES (LILLEBONNE)



FORMATIONS

2014 Formations commerciales CEGOS

2012 Formation UTZ cacao



2011 Formation IRCA responsable audit 22000

2011 Formation auditeur RSPO

2011 Formation auditeur 2BSBS



2010 Formation Technical reviewer BRC

2010 formation IFS HPC

2010 formation Tesco Nuture Choice



2009 Formation IRCA responsable audit 14000

Formation BRC Food

Formation GLOBALGAP



2008 Formation auditeur ISO 22000

Formation Tesco Nature Choice



2006 Formation responsable d’audit GMP/HACCP



2005 Formation responsable d’audit ISO 9001 V2000 (IRCA par l’organisme DNV)



2003 Formation EUREPGAP



1998 / 2000: BTS IAA : Industrie Agro-alimentaire en alternance

Spécialité : process industriel



1997 / 1998: Baccalauréat STL : sciences et technique de laboratoire, option chimie



LANGUE ETRANGERE / CONNAISSANCES EN INFORMATIQUE

Anglais: Niveau professionnel (2 ans au PAYS-BAS)



Informatique: Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Développement de sites web





PROJETS ET LOISIRS





Projet : Développement et déploiement des services et certifications SGS ICS



Aide à la Création/développement du bureau certification au havre en décembre 2000

site Internet de Control Union Inspections France Département Certification présentant l’ensemble des activités du groupe



Mes compétences :

IRCA

Responsable

Auditeur

ISO 22000

Haccp

Qualité

ISO

Audit

ISO9001

chimie

Commercial

Développement

GMP