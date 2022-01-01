Menu

Emmanuel PIMONT

Marseille

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle au Havre dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

EXPERIENCES PROFESSIONNELLES

2012 SGS AGRI: Business Development Manager Agro-industries

2009 SGS ICS : Responsable Projets / auditeur filières céréales, ingrédients et Alimentation Animale

2007: Commercial/auditeur TÜV RHEINLAND

2002 / 2007: Commercial/auditeur, certificateur chez Control Union World Group
Auditeur pour les référentiels ISO 9001 , GMP,, GLOABALGAP, TESCO NUTURE , IRTAC/ARVALIS, GTP, CSA,
Certificateur GLOBALGAP,
2001 / 2002: Auditeur BIO pour SKAL (Zwolle) et Control Union World Group (ROTTERDAM)

2001 / 2002: Commercial pour le laboratoire TLR et Control Union World Group (ROTTERDAM)

2000 / 2001 : Technicien de laboratoire (chimie et microbiologie) pour TLR (ROTTERDAM)

1998 / 2000 : Technicien de laboratoire et préleveur pour ALBHADES (LILLEBONNE)

FORMATIONS
2014 Formations commerciales CEGOS
2012 Formation UTZ cacao

2011 Formation IRCA responsable audit 22000
2011 Formation auditeur RSPO
2011 Formation auditeur 2BSBS

2010 Formation Technical reviewer BRC
2010 formation IFS HPC
2010 formation Tesco Nuture Choice

2009 Formation IRCA responsable audit 14000
Formation BRC Food
Formation GLOBALGAP

2008 Formation auditeur ISO 22000
Formation Tesco Nature Choice

2006 Formation responsable d’audit GMP/HACCP

2005 Formation responsable d’audit ISO 9001 V2000 (IRCA par l’organisme DNV)

2003 Formation EUREPGAP

1998 / 2000: BTS IAA : Industrie Agro-alimentaire en alternance
Spécialité : process industriel

1997 / 1998: Baccalauréat STL : sciences et technique de laboratoire, option chimie

LANGUE ETRANGERE / CONNAISSANCES EN INFORMATIQUE
Anglais: Niveau professionnel (2 ans au PAYS-BAS)

Informatique: Word, Excel, PowerPoint
Développement de sites web


PROJETS ET LOISIRS


Projet : Développement et déploiement des services et certifications SGS ICS

Aide à la Création/développement du bureau certification au havre en décembre 2000
site Internet de Control Union Inspections France Département Certification présentant l’ensemble des activités du groupe

Mes compétences :
IRCA
Responsable
Auditeur
ISO 22000
Haccp
Qualité
ISO
Audit
ISO9001
chimie
Commercial
Développement
GMP

Entreprises

  • Dnv Gl France - RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL

    Marseille 2017 - maintenant

  • SGS AGRI - Responsable dévelopement de Marché agro Industrie

    Arcueil 2012 - maintenant

  • SGS ICS - Responsable d'audit

    Arcueil 2010 - 2012 Audits et développements de certifications agro-alimentaire et agricoles

    Auditeur pour les reférentiels: Mc Donald, Costco, gmp, BRC, SIP, CSA-GTP, GLOBALGAP, Tesco Nuture, IRTAC ARVALIS, ISO 9001 et ISO 22000

  • SGS - Business Development Manager Agro-industries

    Arcueil 2009 - maintenant

  • TÜV Rheinland France - Responsable d'audit qualité et sécurité alimentaire

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2010 Responsable d'audit, commercial dans le domaine de la qualité, de l'environnement et de la sécurité alimentaire

    Développement de marché agro au sein du TÜV Rheinland france et réalisation d'audit dans le domaine du service et de l'industrie

  • Control Union - Auditeur Assurance qualité

    2002 - 2008

  • Control Union Nederland - Technicien de laboratoire

    2000 - 2002 Commercial et technicien de maboratoire pour control union et le laboratoire TLR

  • Laboratoire ALBHADES - Technicien de laboratoire

    1998 - 2000 Technicien de laboratoire sur produit agroalimentaire
    type d'analyses: chimique et microbiologique

Formations

Réseau