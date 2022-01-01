Emmanuel PIMONT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle au Havre dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
EXPERIENCES PROFESSIONNELLES
2012 SGS AGRI: Business Development Manager Agro-industries
2009 SGS ICS : Responsable Projets / auditeur filières céréales, ingrédients et Alimentation Animale
2007: Commercial/auditeur TÜV RHEINLAND
2002 / 2007: Commercial/auditeur, certificateur chez Control Union World Group
Auditeur pour les référentiels ISO 9001 , GMP,, GLOABALGAP, TESCO NUTURE , IRTAC/ARVALIS, GTP, CSA,
Certificateur GLOBALGAP,
2001 / 2002: Auditeur BIO pour SKAL (Zwolle) et Control Union World Group (ROTTERDAM)
2001 / 2002: Commercial pour le laboratoire TLR et Control Union World Group (ROTTERDAM)
2000 / 2001 : Technicien de laboratoire (chimie et microbiologie) pour TLR (ROTTERDAM)
1998 / 2000 : Technicien de laboratoire et préleveur pour ALBHADES (LILLEBONNE)
FORMATIONS
2014 Formations commerciales CEGOS
2012 Formation UTZ cacao
2011 Formation IRCA responsable audit 22000
2011 Formation auditeur RSPO
2011 Formation auditeur 2BSBS
2010 Formation Technical reviewer BRC
2010 formation IFS HPC
2010 formation Tesco Nuture Choice
2009 Formation IRCA responsable audit 14000
Formation BRC Food
Formation GLOBALGAP
2008 Formation auditeur ISO 22000
Formation Tesco Nature Choice
2006 Formation responsable d’audit GMP/HACCP
2005 Formation responsable d’audit ISO 9001 V2000 (IRCA par l’organisme DNV)
2003 Formation EUREPGAP
1998 / 2000: BTS IAA : Industrie Agro-alimentaire en alternance
Spécialité : process industriel
1997 / 1998: Baccalauréat STL : sciences et technique de laboratoire, option chimie
LANGUE ETRANGERE / CONNAISSANCES EN INFORMATIQUE
Anglais: Niveau professionnel (2 ans au PAYS-BAS)
Informatique: Word, Excel, PowerPoint
Développement de sites web
PROJETS ET LOISIRS
Projet : Développement et déploiement des services et certifications SGS ICS
Aide à la Création/développement du bureau certification au havre en décembre 2000
site Internet de Control Union Inspections France Département Certification présentant l’ensemble des activités du groupe
Mes compétences :
IRCA
Responsable
Auditeur
ISO 22000
Haccp
Qualité
ISO
Audit
ISO9001
chimie
Commercial
Développement
GMP