Menu

Emmanuel POIROT

Basel

En résumé

AGREXIS is an independent company offering expert and regulatory consulting to the Agrochemical and Biocidal industry.

Staffed with highly experienced senior experts, AGREXIS not only offers support at all levels of dossier generation for European Registration for Agrochemicals and Biocides but additionally can support with

• Regulatory Project Management
• Study Design and Study Monitoring
• Regulatory Strategy Development
• Task Force Management
• Regulatory Due Diligence
• Data Access and Compensation

We guarantee confidentiality, transparency, efficient communication, minimal costs, offering all but only the necessary services.

We will be happy to discuss more in details and confidentially any of these topics.

www.agrexis.com
info@agrexis.com

Mes compétences :
Biotechnologies
Chimie
Management
Products
REACH
Traitement de l'eau

Entreprises

  • AGREXIS AG - Regulatory Affairs Manager / Product Safety Expert

    Basel 2013 - maintenant Agrochemicals, Biocides, REACh Regulatory Affairs Project Manager
    Consumer Product Safety Expert

  • Harlan Laboratories - Regulatory Affairs Manager

    2010 - 2013 Agrochemicals, Biocides, REACh Regulatory Affairs Project Manager
    Consumer Product Safety Expert

Formations

  • ISEAD Business School (Madrid)

    Madrid 2010 - 2011 MBA

    Master in Business Administration

  • Université Nancy 1 Henri Poincaré

    Vandoeuvre Les Nancy 1993 - 1997 Docteur Chimie et Physico-chimie moléculaires

    Preparation of a set of analogues of a natural cellular second messenger; Development of a new synthetic approach to an antibiotic moiety used in veterinary medicine

Réseau